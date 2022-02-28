“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutch said. “Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of what could be bruising midterm elections for House Democrats, 30 other members of the party have announced they will retire or seek another office, according to the House Press Gallery. Thirteen Republicans have done the same. Control of the chamber will be at stake in the November midterms.

The American Jewish Committee said Deutch would start in his new role on Oct. 1.

Deutch easily won reelection to Florida’s 22nd Congressional District with more than 58 percent of the vote in 2020. But due to redistricting, boundaries are now in flux, with some chance Deutch would have had to face Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in a Democratic primary.

Story continues below advertisement

Deutch currently serves as chairman of the Ethics Committee and holds senior positions on the Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees.

He is currently chairman of a Foreign Affairs subcommittee with jurisdiction over the Middle East.

Advertisement

“For me, this foreign policy work has been a natural continuation of my deep ties to the American Jewish community and my long-standing advocacy on behalf of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Deutch said in his statement.

“Beyond foreign policy, we have also seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in our own country and abroad, and I have been at the forefront of the Congressional response as the founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.”

Story continues below advertisement

Deutch said that work had led him to accept the leadership role with the American Jewish Committee.