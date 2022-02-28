“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutch said. “Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010.”
Ahead of what could be bruising midterm elections for House Democrats, 30 other members of the party have announced they will retire or seek another office, according to the House Press Gallery. Thirteen Republicans have done the same. Control of the chamber will be at stake in the November midterms.