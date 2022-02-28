Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) will become chief executive officer of the American Jewish Committee, the global Jewish advocacy organization announced Monday — a move that makes him the 31st House Democrat with plans to exit the chamber rather than seek reelection this year.

Deutch, who was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2010 and became a high-profile advocate for tougher gun control following the deadly 2018 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his district, confirmed the move in a statement.

“After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November,” Deutch said. “Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010.”

Ahead of what could be bruising midterm elections for House Democrats, 30 other members of the party have announced they will retire or seek another office, according to the House Press Gallery. Thirteen Republicans have done the same. Control of the chamber will be at stake in the November midterms.