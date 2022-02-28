Keller’s announcement makes him the 14th House Republican to decline to seek reelection this year. Thirty-one House Democrats have opted not to run again, ahead of a November election in which their party faces tough odds of maintaining control of the House.
Pennsylvania is losing one congressional district in the once-a-decade redistricting process. In a statement last week after the new district maps were finalized, Keller had said he planned to run against Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) in the 9th District in the east-central part of the state, vowing to “ensure that the voters, not partisan judges, pick their representative in Washington.”
On Monday, however, Keller said that “this election is bigger than any one person” and announced a change in plans.
“Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor,” he said in a statement. “To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”
Meuser has represented the 9th District since 2019. He did not immediately comment on Keller’s announcement.