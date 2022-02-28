Their argument, though, has clearly run into reality and fallen badly out of favor. And many of those who downplayed or dismissed Russia’s threat have been forced to reckon with the rather black-and-white view that has now registered with the American people.

Yahoo News and YouGov are the latest out with a poll testing Americans’ views of the war in Ukraine. It shows Americans — and particularly Republicans — are edging away from the kind of neutrality that seemed prepared to creep into the mainstream.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Three weeks ago, the same poll showed that Americans were about evenly split on whether to take Ukraine’s side in the conflict, with 46 percent favoring that view and 49 percent favoring neutrality. It was a striking finding given Ukraine’s status as an ally and Russia’s as an antagonistic foreign power (no matter how many tried to pretend otherwise). Today, the American people are more than 2-to-1 in favor of siding with Ukraine, 57 percent to 25 percent.

The shift has been the most pronounced on the GOP side. While their side favored neutrality by eight points three weeks ago, the latest shows them favoring siding with Ukraine by a whopping 34 points, 58 percent to 24 percent.

Perhaps most strikingly, just 5 percent of Republicans said they sided with Russia — a position Fox News Tucker Carlson adopted in 2019, before saying he was joking, and then saying he would pick Russia if forced to decide.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two other polls released last week also show this kind of Russia neutrality and foreign policy agnosticism fading.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday showed a post-Cold War high in terms of anti-Russia sentiment, with 80 percent saying Russia is “unfriendly” or an “enemy.” That included at least three-quarters of both Democrats and Republicans.

The poll was conducted both before and after the invasion began last week. But a Gallup poll conducted even earlier showed that this kind of reaction was largely baked-in.

The Gallup poll also showed a post-Cold War record 85 percent of Americans viewed Russia unfavorably, while just 15 percent viewed it favorably — down from around one-third early in Trump’s tenure.

The same poll showed clear majorities of both Republicans (56 percent) and Democrats (61 percent) saying that the situation in Ukraine constituted a “critical” threat to the vital interests of the United States. And Republicans were actually more likely to see Russia’s military power, overall, as a critical threat — 72 percent. And this, again, was before the invasion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You see these numbers — along with the images out of Ukraine — and you begin to see why some have developed buyer’s remorse about downplaying Putin’s nefariousness and/or Russia’s threat.

Exactly how this manifests itself moving forward in the still-nascent war remains to be seen. It’s possible to think the United States has plenty at stake and that Russia is the bad guy without supporting the most extreme measures in response. But what’s evident is that Americans of all stripes now believe we have something at stake and that Putin and Russia are the bad guys.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement