By summer, though, things had gone off the rails. The pandemic surged back, driven by both the delta variant and concerted opposition among many Americans to getting vaccinated or taking precautions against infection. Biden’s approval rating began to sink among independents just as cases began to rise.

As Biden prepares to address the nation Tuesday night, the reality of his presidency so far has been that his two most ambitious goals — taming partisan division and tamping down the pandemic — have not been runaway successes. And importantly, the latter didn’t happen because the first didn’t.

It’s hard to overstate how different the pandemic was during 2021 than the year before. From the pandemic’s outset until Biden took office, nearly as many people died of covid-19 in counties that voted for President Donald Trump in 2020 as did in counties that backed Biden — about 200,000 in each. After Biden took office, however, that changed. More than 50 percent more people died in Trump-voting counties than in Biden-voting ones, a function of a big increase in those areas.

On a population-adjusted basis, Trump counties went from outperforming to underperforming Biden-voting ones — in which the rate of deaths remained largely unchanged.

The difference between the pandemic’s effects before and after Biden’s inauguration is immediately obvious when mapped.

The question is why.

Of course, we know the answer. Over the course of 2021, a wide gap emerged between those who were and weren’t vaccinated, with Republicans making up an increasing percentage of the latter group. Most Republicans were vaccinated, of course, but at lower rates than Democrats. That overlapped with a general indifference — and at times, hostility — toward adopting other preventive measures, such as limiting social interactions and wearing masks.

What’s more, the partisan divide on the pandemic has not narrowed. Republicans are far less likely to say they’ve received a booster dose of a vaccine, with only half of those who’ve been vaccinated having done so, according to polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Among Democrats, 4 in 5 vaccinated people have been boosted — in a population that’s far more vaccinated overall.

When it comes to the partisan divide, the KFF poll reinforced the known divides. Republicans were far more likely than Democrats to say their lives were largely back to normal and much less likely to say they’re disrupted. The unvaccinated were far more likely to say their lives were back to normal — and 1 in 11 said they had never not been living life normally.

This gets back to that central point. The unvaccinated were more at risk and took fewer precautions and were more likely to be Republican. So after vaccines were broadly available and Democrats availed themselves, covid-19 deaths were disproportionately in Republican-voting areas.

All of this was largely out of Biden’s hands. He faced entrenched skepticism from Republicans, skepticism fostered by Trump and conservative media outlets such as Fox News. Republican governors used coronavirus restrictions as a way to score political points with the right-most segments of their electorates. Restrictions are unpopular for obvious reasons, but for much of 2021 were important for equally obvious reasons. But doing the hard thing is always less politically appealing than doing the popular thing.

The partisan divide works against Biden in other ways, too, of course. For example, the fully vaccinated should be more likely to say that they are living life as normal, not less — but two years of caution and the intertwining of restrictions with politics has left vaccinated Democrats less eager to scale back pandemic measures. In Washington Post-ABC News polling published Tuesday, Democrats were six times as likely to say that we need to prioritize controlling the spread of the virus over lifting restrictions; Republicans were twice as likely to say we needed to prioritize lifting restrictions.

For Biden, the result is a country largely split on how he handled the pandemic. Most Democrats think he deserves credit for how the pandemic response unfolded; most Republicans think he deserves blame.

The pandemic does seem as though it might be on the brink of collapse. Even Democratic officials are scaling back precautions because of vaccination rates — and the surge in cases that accompanied the omicron variant. It’s possible that the virus’s last gasp came this winter, thanks not to broad precautionary efforts but a version of the virus that was better able to evade those precautions.

It’s possible, in other words, that the pandemic will end for reasons tangential to the administration’s efforts and that the partisan divide will press on, undeterred by anything Biden has done.