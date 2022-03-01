His single-word response came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly ordered his country’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. The United States and its allies aren’t betraying any sense we’re in an emergency. Some experts see political theater for a home audience.

But at least three notable crises in Russo-U.S. relations in 1962, 1983, and 1999 may be cause for concern, though not alarm.

To be clear: Putin’s announcement isn’t why Americans need to worry about an increased risk of nuclear war. It's because of the context — the largest military confrontation in Europe since World War II.

As my colleagues Alex Horton and Missy Ryan reported : “While experts said they did not expect Putin to attempt any sort of nuclear strike on the West or a smaller-scale nuclear attack within Ukraine…they said the fact the alert was occurring at a time when a major conflict is unfolding on NATO’s borders made it much more dangerous. Russia has nearly 6,000 warheads, slightly more than the United States’ approximately 5,400, according to the Federation of American Scientists .”

1962: Cuban missile crisis

It’s not like the United States and Russia haven’t nearly come to nuclear blows before: Think of the Cuban missile crisis, a 13-day stretch in October 1962 in which the Cold War’s two superpowers dueled over the installation of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba.

For decades, that standoff was the best known scary nuclear moment of the Cold War.

1983: Able Archer

But then we learned about Able Archer, a vast NATO exercise simulating the alliance’s use of nuclear weapons against the USSR after conventional forces failed to repel Soviet troops. I’m simplifying quite a bit, but 1983 was a terrible year for U.S.-Soviet relations. It started with President Ronald Reagan dubbing the USSR the “Evil Empire.” Moscow watched Able Archer with growing alarm, fearing a U.S. nuclear first strike, and placed its forces on heightened alert.

It got bad enough that KGB officers worldwide were reportedly alerted that the situation was critical.

There are two competing explanations for why the two sides didn’t annihilate the world. One was that a mole at NATO headquarters reported they weren’t seeing top alliance officials seeking shelter in their bunkers.

The other can be found in a vividly detailed history of Able Archer from Nate Jones and J. Peter Scoblic in Slate. You can thank Leonard Perroots.

Perroots, who was overseeing Able Archer in his capacity as assistant chief of staff for intelligence for the U.S. Air Force in Europe, saw that Soviet forces had raised their alert levels.

“[I]nstead of responding in kind, Perroots did nothing. Had he elevated the alert level of Western military assets — which would not have been an unreasonable thing to do — the Soviets might well have concluded that the exercise was indeed cover for an attack. Instead, Perroots, acting on instinct, saw that doing nothing would halt any climb up the escalatory ladder,” they wrote.

1999: Kosovo

The incident in 1999 didn’t involve nuclear weapons. But the U.S. effort to block Russia from deploying troops at the airport in Pristina, Kosovo, nearly touched off the first NATO-Moscow confrontation since the end of the Cold War. In the end, Washington used diplomatic means to thwart the Russians, rather than a hastily-assembled helicopter operation. But it showed how easily the world’s two largest atomic arsenals could end up on a collision course.

And now

For now, U.S. officials have played down Putin’s public show of rattling the nuclear saber, which came as America, Europe and other allies amped up unprecedented economic and diplomatic sanctions that threaten to hobble Russia’s economy in retaliation for his actions in Ukraine.

“We are assessing President Putin’s directive and, at this time, we see no reason to change our own alert levels,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing on Monday.

And, Psaki underlined, Russia and the United States share the view “that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” she said.

Asked how the United States was reducing the risk of nuclear war, Psaki said Washington was “not escalating our own rhetoric” and “we have not changed our own posture.” That’s to say: America has not matched Putin’s alert with its own in a potentially escalatory tit-for-tat.

At the Pentagon, a senior Defense Department official briefed reporters that Putin’s “unnecessary and very escalatory” order had not led to any “noticeable muscle movements,” meaning any real-world shifts in Russia’s nuclear posture.

In the event of actual fears of atomic action, officials could reach out via the famous “hotline” linking Washington and Moscow. But you can forget about the big red telephone from the movies. What began as a Teletype connection has since 2008 relied on emails between secure computers.

