In ad running Tuesday, DSCC seeks to contrast agenda of Senate Democrats, Republicans
In a new television ad timed to coincide with Biden’s address, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee seeks to draw a contrast between the priorities of Democrats and Republicans as they vie for control of the chamber in this year’s midterm elections.
The spot says that Democrats are focused on the middle class, citing a drop in the unemployment rate, jobs created by the bipartisan infrastructure bill and efforts to lower prescription drug costs, among other things. Meanwhile, the ad contends that Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), are focused on “the same wealthy insiders who get rich by keeping prices high.”
The DSCC said the ad would air Tuesday on Fox, MSNBC and CNN.
White House reached out to Jackson three days after Breyer's official announcement
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson first heard from the White House about filling the soon-to-be-vacated seat of Justice Stephen G. Breyer three days after he formally announced his intention to retire after the court’s current term.
The timeline of Jackson’s interactions with the White House about her nomination process was disclosed in her official questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.
White House counsel Dana Remus first reached out to Jackson about the vacancy on Jan. 30 — three days after Breyer and Biden appeared together Jan. 27 to announce the associate justice’s plan to retire.
Jackson formally interviewed with both Biden and Remus on Feb. 14. Three days before that, on Feb. 11, Jackson had interviewed with Vice President Harris over Zoom. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that Biden interviewed all three finalists for the nomination — Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina federal district judge J. Michelle Childs — in person on Feb. 14.
Biden is sure to tout his historic nomination of Jackson — who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court — at his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Sen. Rubio to skip Biden's address, says he doesn't have time to get a coronavirus test
At least one Republican lawmaker won’t be attending Biden’s State of the Union address over the requirement for a coronavirus test.
“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic. “I only take a test if I’m sick.”
As a member of Congress, Rubio has access to the Capitol physician’s office, which has been providing testing and vaccinations to lawmakers.
Both Congress and the White House have eased several of the restrictions imposed during the height of the pandemic as cases have dropped significantly. Mask-wearing is optional at the Capitol; the White House ended its mask mandate for employees who are vaccinated, effective Tuesday.
Rubio has been a fierce foe of health restrictions. He was one of eight senators to push back against efforts to create a federal “no-fly” list for unruly passengers, arguing that doing so would essentially draw an equivalence between terrorists and opponents of mask mandates.
Analysis: Longtime foreign policy hands urge Biden to use speech to rally free world
When Biden accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) invitation in January to deliver the State of the Union address this evening, the speech offered the opportunity to sell the infrastructure law and rally support for passing the rest of Biden’s agenda.
Nearly two months later, Biden’s team has refashioned the speech to inveigh against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And some longtime foreign policy hands have urged Biden to use the address to rally the American public and the free world in defense of democracy.
“This will be the defining speech of his presidency,” said Michael McFaul, who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration. “And so he needs to think about it in those big stark terms.”
Coronavirus restrictions will be more relaxed than a year ago
During Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress a year ago, which was not an official State of the Union address, lawmakers were prohibited from bringing guests because of the coronavirus pandemic, a restriction that will be in force again on Tuesday. Still, the audience will be significantly larger than the 200 allowed last time in the House chamber.
Attendees are expected to include six of the nine Supreme Court justices, after only one was invited to attend last year’s speech. And about 20 Cabinet officials are scheduled to attend, according to a person involved with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the guest list. First lady Jill Biden’s box could include up to eight guests, the person said.
Under new guidance from Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician sent out Sunday, lawmakers and other attendees will not have to wear masks. That office had said earlier in February that masks would be required, but since then the Biden administration has shifted health guidance to say face coverings are not needed in Washington.
Biden to highlight economic, climate plans in speech
Biden’s speech will include a section on his economic plans, including calling on Congress to send him legislation designed to make the United States more competitive with China.
Biden will also ask Congress to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and create a national paid family-leave program, according to aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the speech.
On climate change, Biden will push for clean energy tax credits that were part of his stalled legislative agenda, according to a White House fact sheet sent out late Monday.
Biden aides said he will also address how any new plans should be paid for. “The president will outline proposals to make sure that corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share,” an aide said Monday.
D.C. braces for possible protests around State of the Union address
The Secret Service and other federal and local authorities are preparing for possible demonstrations and disruptions ahead of Biden’s first State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night.
In addition to possible protests before or during the president’s annual address to Congress, people inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks are expected to converge in the region to decry coronavirus-related restrictions, although most might not arrive until later this week.
Heightened security measures were evident over the weekend when officials encircled the Capitol complex with temporary fencing previously installed after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The D.C. National Guard has been called upon for assistance, and on Monday busloads of about 100 police officers from New York City arrived to help. Police from Philadelphia are also in the District, and Baltimore officers are on standby, officials said.
Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes
The White House announced plans Monday to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions.
Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack down on the poorest-performing nursing homes to reduce the risk of residents contracting infectious diseases. The White House also said it planned to scrutinize the role of private equity firms, citing data that their ownership was linked with worse outcomes and higher costs.
The initiatives are among a broader package of domestic policies that Biden plans to tout in his first State of the Union address Tuesday.
Biden wanted to use the State of the Union for his agenda. Then Russia started a land war.
Biden’s team has revised his first State of the Union address to portray Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a major crisis facing the West, according to a person familiar with the text, shifting the tenor of a speech that his team had long hoped would launch a reset of his administration.
While not a wholesale rewrite of the address, which will be delivered at 9 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday from the U.S. Capitol, the new version will reflect the way the crisis has added urgency to Biden’s running theme of defending democracies, according to one adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
This new heavy dose of foreign policy is one of several ways the speech will depart from the typical State of the Union address, which modern presidents usually use to sell domestic ideas and exhibit sunny optimism.
The state of the union, according to Biden's worried supporters
Biden is expected to deliver his first formal State of the Union address before a packed joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. But his true audience lies well beyond the halls of the U.S. Capitol, in the divided nation he leads.
With war intensifying in Europe and Biden’s domestic agenda stagnating, will the president’s assessment of the state of the country match what tens of millions of Americans see and feel when they turn away from the screen? Are their lives better now than a year ago, when Biden vowed to “preserve, protect and defend” a divided, pandemic-ravaged nation? And can he address their worries and fears as Russia attacks Ukraine?
The answers to those questions often reflect the partisan leaning of the people asked. But even among those who — enthusiastically or reluctantly — voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, there is growing worry that things are not going as they’d hoped.