President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night as he confronts a stalled legislative agenda, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and spiraling inflation at home as well as a major global crisis stemming from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

His traditional address to a joint session of Congress is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Eastern. Biden plans to highlight what he has accomplished in the past year despite “deep challenges,” as an aide described it to reporters Monday, and outline his aspirations for the next year.

Here’s what to know

  • The audience inside the House chamber will be significantly larger than the 200 allowed last year when Biden delivered a joint address to Congress that was not considered an official State of the Union address.
  • The address comes as Biden is lobbying the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She would be the first Black woman to serve on the court in its 233-year history.
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the speech will detail ways that Biden has tried to rally the world against the Russian government.
  • Biden will call on Congress to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and create a national paid family-leave program, according to aides.
  • On climate change, Biden will push for clean-energy tax credits that were part of his stalled legislative agenda, according to a White House fact sheet.