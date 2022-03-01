During Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress a year ago, which was not an official State of the Union address, lawmakers were prohibited from bringing guests because of the coronavirus pandemic, a restriction that will be in force again on Tuesday. Still, the audience will be significantly larger than the 200 allowed last time in the House chamber.

Attendees are expected to include six of the nine Supreme Court justices, after only one was invited to attend last year’s speech. And about 20 Cabinet officials are scheduled to attend, according to a person involved with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the guest list. First lady Jill Biden’s box could include up to eight guests, the person said.