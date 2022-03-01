Several of these lawyers spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the committee’s findings.

Story continues below advertisement

“The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election,” said the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), in a statement that accompanied letters that transmitted notice of the subpoenas. “We expect these witnesses to join the hundreds who have cooperated with the Select Committee as we work to provide the American people with answers about the violence of January 6th and its causes.”

Advertisement

Bobb and Friess were “reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states,” according to Thompson’s statement.

Mitchell established an “election integrity working group” in August 2020, as directed by Trump, but became best known for her participation in a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state officials during which Trump urged them to find evidence to overturn Georgia’s November election results.

Story continues below advertisement

In his letter to Mitchell seeking her cooperation, Thompson cites her promotion of “false claims of election fraud to Members of Congress” and her participation in the call between Trump and Raffensperger, along with her contact with Trump on Jan. 6 “and in the days prior,” per the committee’s findings.

Advertisement

Thompson, who said earlier this week that the public hearings would likely start in April, requested that Mitchell appear before the panel March 28.

“The timeline moves based on the information we see, and as new information comes, it moves,” Thompson told reporters Tuesday.

Kenneth Chesebro, a Boston-area attorney, is also among the list of legal advisers to Trump subpoenaed by the panel. Thompson cites Chesebro’s promotion of legal theories that supported the Trump campaign’s “use of alternate slates of electors in states that former President Trump had lost.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson also alleges that Chesebro “participated in efforts that you told the Trump campaign would 'bolster’ the argument for delaying the electoral certification and make the public ‘believe[e] that the election in [Wisconsin] was likely rigged, and stolen by Biden and Harris, who were not legitimately elected.’ ”

Advertisement

The committee is also seeking documents and a deposition from Kurt Olsen, an attorney who represented the state of Texas to sue Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin over how they conducted their elections.

Olsen, according to Thompson’s letter, contacted “various high-level officials at the Department of Justice at the former President’s ‘direct[ion]’ to discuss filing a last-minute challenge to the election based on a similar case that the Supreme Court had already rejected.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also “reportedly prepared a draft executive order for former President Trump that would have directed the U.S. Department of Justice ‘to take voter action,’ ” and had “multiple telephone calls” with Trump, according to the committee’s findings.