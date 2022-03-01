Property records show that neither home has been seized or changed hands in the nearly four years since the United States formally moved against Deripaska, considered one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies.

Deripaska’s U.S. property holdings demonstrate the difficulty facing the United States and other countries in pursuing and seizing the vast overseas assets of Putin’s inner circle, as the Russian opposition and nongovernmental advocacy groups have urged for years to raise pressure on Putin to curb his international and domestic aggression.

Experts say it is not yet clear whether the sweeping punitive financial measures imposed by the United States and other Western leaders in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will have significant impacts on Russian money held in the United States. Some said they believed Putin’s closest allies have largely avoided U.S. markets in recent years as tensions have risen between the United States and Russia — and, like Deripaska, have particularly avoided holding assets in their own names that would make identification and seizure easy.

“The Deripaska case illustrates how Russian oligarchs can evade sanctions and law enforcement by using shell companies and family members to control assets in the West,” said Nate Sibley, a research fellow at the Hudson Institute’s Kleptocracy Initiative.

In other ways, the punishing financial measures being imposed by Western leaders on Russia — which have already devastated the Russian economy — could have rippling affects through the United States.

Some U.S. companies that do business in Russia or have investments in the country have been racing to voluntarily divest. Others have cut ties with Russian clients because sanctions require it. But the impact of the sanctions in the United States is likely to go beyond these symbolic and legal actions.

“This is going to be costly” to the United States, said Scheherazade Rehman, professor of international finance at George Washington University. There will be a slowdown in growth as sanctions take effect, she said. “Then there may be price increases and shortages that effect key sectors of the economy.’’

Representatives of several public pension funds in the United States said this week that they were exploring divesting from Russian holdings, particularly in companies that have been hit by U.S. sanctions. On Tuesday, trustees of the New York City Police Pension Fund voted to divest from securities issued by Russian companies. Also Tuesday, Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden announced he had directed state pension funds to divest the $218 million they hold in Russian-owned companies. “The Ukrainian people are experiencing an assault on their freedom & suffering devastating human loss due to an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russia,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Officials in Maryland and Colorado have also said they were examining the issue.

A series of states that sell alcohol through government-owned stores, including New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Utah, also announced they were removing Russian-sourced liquor — particularly vodka — from their shelves.

Washington’s influence industry has also been affected. Several prominent Washington lobbying and law firms that represented sanctioned Russian banks and companies have terminated their contracts — in some cases because the law requires it, unless a special license is granted by federal regulators.

For example, the lobbying firm BGR Government Affairs announced it was ending its work with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which is controlled in part by Russian energy corporation Gazprom, which President Biden placed under sanction. The exit of BGR and other firms working on the pipeline was first reported Politico. On Tuesday, BGR’s Jeffrey Birnbaum issued a statement confirming that “BGR is ending its engagement with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in compliance with economic and trade sanctions announced by the U.S. government.”

Similarly, Mercury Public Affairs terminated its relationship with Sovcombank, for which it had lobbied to avoid sanctions, and En Plus Group, a metals and energy firm once associated with Deripaska. The termination was confirmed by Mercury’s John Gallagher, citing Foreign Agent Registration Act records. He said the firm declined to comment further.

The law firm Sidley Austin announced that it had terminated relationships with another Russian bank, VTB Group. “VTB Group is no longer a client of Sidley Austin LLP in compliance with U.S. sanctions,” a firm spokesman said. VTB had been paying Sidley $30,000 a month between late April and September, according to the firm’s disclosure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Even American businesses with only symbolic ties Russia took pains to distance themselves from Putin’s Ukraine offensive. A restaurant owner in Texas told the Austin American-Statesman that she was changing the name of her business from The Russia House to The House in solidarity with Ukrainians. “I am doing this for the people of Ukraine, because the name is painful,” owner Varda Monamour told the Austin paper.

Tom Firestone, a former resident legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and a partner at the law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, said he believed there would be pressure on American businesses to take such voluntary and sometimes symbolic steps to show solidarity while Ukrainians are under fire. The pressure could come, he said, “as part of their corporate responsibility policies, not to be doing business that [is] seen as supporting the Putin regime.”

Western leaders have been particularly keen to impose a financial crunch on Russia’s wealthy elite, targeting a network of politically connected business leaders seen as key allies to Putin. The European Union on Monday announced it was imposing new restrictions on a list of more than a half-dozen Russian business leaders, and the Biden administration said Saturday it was targeting Russian officials and their families.

Experts said the key to giving the new measures teeth will be an effort to track down and expose worldwide holdings of Russian business leaders, including luxury properties in London and other major European capitals and yachts parked in ports around the world.

In the meantime, oligarchs in the United States and abroad have shielded assets such as high-end property, yachts and jets by using anonymous companies and sometimes formally passing ownership to family members.

In the United States, the Treasury Department is still working to implement a law passed by Congress in December 2020 to require anonymous shell companies to disclose their true owners to the government.

The U.S. properties connected to Deripaska illustrate the point.

Deripaska was among seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned in 2018 by the U.S. Treasury Department, which at the time cited Russia’s worldwide “malign activity,” including its interference in the American presidential election in 2016 and other cyberattacks.

By that time, Deripaska was already an infrequent visitor to the United States, generally prevented by officials from obtaining entrance visas but traveling from time to time using Russian diplomatic credentials, court documents show.

The Washington mansion and another in Manhattan were searched by the FBI in October. A person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the case is pending, said at the time that the law enforcement activity was part of an ongoing criminal investigation. An FBI spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.

Even so, neither mansion has so far been seized nor been sold.

Property records show the New York City home, a three-story townhouse in Greenwich Village that once housed a speakeasy, was purchased in 2006 by a limited liability corporation called Lucina International. The company has been linked in court filings to a Deripaska cousin.

The Washington mansion, located about a mile from the Russian Embassy and featuring Italian marble floors and a chandelier that once hung in the Paris Opera House, was also purchased in 2006 by a different company called Hestia International.

The Washington Post revealed in 2017 that Deripaska was connected to the home, directed major renovations there and visited several times since 2010. A New York-based company called Gracetown that oversaw the property was run by a Deripaska business associate, corporate filings showed.

A spokeswoman for Deripaska, Larisa Belyaeva, said last year that the FBI searches were connected to U.S. sanctions but said the homes belonged to relatives of Deripaska. She reiterated in a text message Tuesday, “these houses do not belong to Mr. Deripaska.”

Deripaska on Saturday posted on social media calling for the war to end “as fast as possible.”

Firestone said Russian oligarchs have generally worked to hide any American assets they may hold. “To the extent they own anything in the U.S., it’s behind a daisy chain of multiple offshore accounts,” he said.

But, he added, law enforcement may well now embark on the difficult task of finding hidden assets.

“It could certainly be done. It’s hard work. It takes time,” he said. “But it can be done with enough effort.”