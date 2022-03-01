Republican strategists enter Election Day bullish on their prospects in November. Early-voting totals show much higher Republican than Democratic interest in what appears to be shaping up as a low-turnout primary affair. More than 1 million Republicans had cast ballots through Friday, compared with about 628,000 Democrats, according to a tally kept by the Texas secretary of state.

“Their turnout is going to be dwarfed by our turnout,” said David M. Carney, a Republican consultant who is advising Gov. Greg Abbott on his reelection campaign. “The EPA should be down here protecting Democrats as an endangered species.”

Democrats countered that they are well positioned to hold their ground and potentially make gains in the fall, even as they complained that new voting laws have been keeping some of their voters from turning out. These include rules requiring specific types of voter identification that have led to a higher number of rejected mail-in ballots.

“I don’t think there is any question that we have momentum. Part of the problem we have right now is we are dealing with these new election laws,” said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “People are just not enjoying going out to vote because the state of Texas wants them to be scared.”

Among the questions voters will answer Tuesday is whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Trump endorsee who faces an FBI investigation and an indictment on state securities fraud, can avoid a runoff in his quest for his third Republican nomination against Land Commissioner George P. Bush, a grandson and nephew of former presidents, as well as retired state Supreme Court justice Eva Guzman and Rep. Louie Gohmert.

At least two embattled House incumbents face challenging primaries. In the 28th Congressional District on the southern border, a rematch between Rep. Henry Cuellar and more liberal 2020 challenger Jessica Cisneros is the Democratic Party’s most expensive congressional race, with Cuellar dipping into his war chest after his home and campaign office were searched by the FBI. Cisneros has been supported by liberal activists both from Texas and farther north, including the Justice Democrats.

Republicans, who have never seriously competed for the Laredo-based border district, have a competitive but less-expensive primary for the seat — and both could go to runoffs. Cuellar has denied any wrongdoing but vanished from the campaign trail after the FBI raid, encouraging liberal groups who see a chance to unseat one of the most conservative Democrats in the House.

On the Republican side, Rep. Van Taylor, who represents a suburban district north of Dallas, faces a primary challenge from the right, after he voted with Democrats to support a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has stayed out of that race, while endorsing more than 30 other Republican candidates in the state, a wide array that runs from Abbott’s gubernatorial campaign to a candidate for Tarrant County judge. Many of his endorsements have come in the last few weeks and have gone to incumbents or candidates not facing serious opposition, suggesting that he is hoping to burnish his win-loss record in GOP primaries, a statistic he often boasts about.

He has also proudly endorsed state Rep. Ryan Guillen, another border politician, who recently switched parties to become a Republican after state leaders redrew his district. Republicans have been running local candidates at a clip not seen in recent memory in historically Democratic strongholds in southern Texas.

“I am almost unblemished in the victory count, and it is considered by the real pollsters to be the strongest endorsement in U.S. political history,” Trump said in a statement on Feb. 13.

Abbott, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, and former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D), who ran for Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, are expected to win their parties’ nominations for the top job in the state. Public and private polls have put them both well above the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a May 24 runoff in their respective contests.

O’Rourke, whom Democrats spent months urging to enter the race, faces challengers who’ve raised little money, including public radio reporter Joy Diaz. Abbott’s challengers include conservative YouTuber Chad Prather, former state senator Don Huffines and former state GOP chairman Allen West, all of whom have accused the two-term governor of acting on conservative priorities only when forced. A mindful Abbott in recent months has floated conservative measures on voting, abortion and transgender rights.

“There’s a clear, stark difference between the governing style and priorities of [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis and the style and priorities of our governor here in Texas,” West said in an interview after a lunch with a Republican club in Houston.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a close ally of Trump who like Abbott is seeking a third term, has drawn only little-known challengers, while Democrats will pick from a field that includes 2018 Patrick challenger Mike Collier and state Rep. Michelle Beckley.

Paxton, who trailed other Republicans in his 2018 reelection race, has the best-funded challengers of any Republican on the ballot. He has run ads attacking Guzman and Gohmert, but polls suggest that he is likely to be forced into a second round, with Bush as the most probable runner-up.

“He’s already admitted that this is going to a runoff,” Bush said in a recent interview, after a campaign stop near College Station. Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, he said, had not changed his own strategy. Bush had fought at minimum to deny Paxton the endorsement, to no avail.

“I’m still reaching out to Trump supporters, and I still subscribe to his policies,” Bush said. “They work for Texas, whether they’re securing the border, energy independence or getting tough on crime. He still likes me, he’s said so publicly.” Bush also pointed out that National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, an early Trump supporter, endorsed him and was featured in his ads.

Trump has also backed state Sen. Dawn Buckingham in the primary to replace Bush, helping her lead the field for that influential statewide job. She’s raised nearly $2 million for the race; Jay Kleberg, a Democratic conservationist leading the contest for his party’s nomination, has stockpiled $500,000, more than any of the Democrats running for attorney general. In the race for agriculture commissioner, Trump has endorsed incumbent Sid Miller, another early backer of his 2016 presidential campaign.

New congressional districts approved by Texas’s Republican-led legislature last year drastically shrunk the number of competitive seats, with swing districts around Houston, Dallas and Austin redrawn into districts safe for one party.

Lawmakers also created a new open seat on the border, the 15th District, stretching north from McAllen, where Republicans in Washington are hoping a local business executive, Monica De La Cruz, wins the nomination with Trump’s endorsement. She faces challenges from her right from Mauro Garza, another Republican businessman, who recently received the endorsement of Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) and has attacked De La Cruz as a representative of the establishment.

Democrats are divided between a few candidates, with Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.) backing veteran Ruben Ramirez and some national liberal groups supporting activist Michelle Vallejo. She’s run unabashedly from the left, while Ramirez has argued that the Republican-trending district is more inclined to elect a moderate in November.

“The way you get lasting change is to have bipartisanship,” Ramirez said while greeting early voters last week in McAllen. “It’s unfortunate that the Republicans are too busy playing politics instead of coming up with viable solutions.”

Ramirez, who served in Afghanistan, said he would support hearings into the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal of American forces from that country last summer, during which 13 U.S. service members were killed.

The rest of Tuesday’s House primaries will determine who will represent safe seats, or which candidates will compete for them in the May runoffs. The bitterest Republican primary has unfolded in the 8th Congressional District, where longtime Rep. Kevin Brady (R) is retiring. A candidate for that seat, ex-Navy SEAL and Trump administration official Morgan Luttrell, has faced criticism for his friendship with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a fellow veteran. Christian Collins, a former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R), has attacked Luttrell over a $5,000 donation from Kinzinger, even though the candidate returned it.

“I’ve spent my life intimidating other people, like that empty suit,” Luttrell said at a televised debate with Collins last month. “That guy’s going to sit down there and bag on me, and he has actually done nothing in his life except for what somebody has told him to do?”

Luttrell has the support of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) and former governor Rick Perry, both political mentors, while Collins rallied during the early-voting period with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).

The most expensive Democratic fight for an open seat is unfolding in the 35th Congressional District, where former Austin city councilman Greg Casar has locked up labor and liberal endorsements, rallying with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — though he lost the support of a local Democratic Socialists of America chapter over his rejection of its Israel policies.

Polling has put him ahead of state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez and lesser-known candidates, but supporters of both Casar and Jessica Cisneros are trying to push them over 50 percent Tuesday, wary of runoffs that could give moderate Democrats time to regroup and spend money against them.

“This is about making sure that we send a message: Do not mess with Texas progressives,” Ocasio-Cortez told voters at a San Antonio rally last month with Casar and Cisneros.

Democrats are also battling for another safe seat, the 30th Congressional District in Dallas, where Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D) is retiring and has endorsed state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a former public defender. Crockett has swept up endorsements from liberal groups but has trailed two other candidates in fundraising: former state legislative staffer Abel Mulugheta and party operative Jane Hamilton.

Democrats argue that while the state remains challenging ground, the party is poised to show that Texas is growing more blue after the 2018 burst of energy, as they seek to ride shifting demographics.