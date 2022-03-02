After facing criticism last year from some Democrats who felt he was too ambitious and veered too far left, Biden’s speech in many ways sought to set down a more middle-of-the-road marker in an election year. He focused on the less controversial elements of his once expansive legislative platform, such as reducing prescription drug and child-care costs, touted a “unity agenda” and denounced far-left calls to defund the police.

Biden set off Wednesday morning to travel to Wisconsin to promote his bipartisan infrastructure law and the funding it provides for roads and bridges. The trip comes after Biden used his speech Tuesday night to present his rebranded domestic legislative to-do list, emphasize accomplishments and demonstrate recent progress in the fight against the coronavirus — in part by going maskless and returning to customary handshakes.

“I think it is a reboot,” Rep. Susan Wild, a vulnerable Pennsylvania Democrat, said of Biden’s speech. “A lot has been lost in the noise over the last six to nine months about process, about, you know, Joe Manchin, about filibusters, you know, that kind of thing.”

For much of last fall, Biden was consumed with negotiations over a sweeping climate and social spending bill, dubbed “Build Back Better,” that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) eventually doomed with his opposition. The protracted talks stalled the rest of the Democratic agenda and showcased the party’s divisions. Wild said Tuesday night she was under the impression that Biden was “conceding that he overshot on the Build Back Better Act.”

Biden’s new timbre comes at a chaotic moment for Americans, who are dealing with rising prices and an unpredictable pandemic as they watch Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold on TV news and social media. During his prime-time address, Biden offered an overarching narrative of the situation that was steeped in a blend of populism and patriotism — blaming wealthy and foreign entities for the swirl of crises and voicing support for working-class people.

In one breath, he took aim at corrupt “Russian oligarchs” and vowed to “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.” In another, he vowed a crackdown on “foreign-owned companies” that have raised prices. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and issued a warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He talked up the importance of buying American-made products and decried an economy he argued has long been stacked against “working people.”

Even Biden’s new way of talking about elements of what was once Build Back Better had a patriotic theme. “I call it building a better America,” Biden said before ticking through several pieces of the once massive legislation that he identified as priorities — lowering prescription drug prices, tackling energy costs and climate change and making child care more affordable. Later, he proposed a “unity agenda” to beat the opioid epidemic, tackle mental health issues, support veterans and defeat cancer.

Biden also hit unifying notes as he voiced support for Ukraine against Russia, drawing applause from Democrats and Republicans.

And he provided a visual indicator of progress against the pandemic that he has struggled to fight: Biden entered the House chamber without a mask and shook hands as he walked to the dais — a departure from his joint address to Congress last April, when he walked in with a mask and greeted attendees with fist bumps.

“Last year, covid-19 kept us apart,” Biden said. “This year, we’re finally together again.”

But the limits of his bipartisan outreach were also evident. While Democrats lauded Biden’s speech, Republicans portrayed him as a weak and ineffective leader who has presided over a rise in consumer costs, violent crime and international tensions.

“We’re now one year into his presidency, and instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late ’70s and early ’80s,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, delivering the Republican response to Biden’s speech.

Democrats have struggled to come up with an effective response to such Republican attacks, polls show, fueling anxiety in the party about its standing among moderate suburban voters who were once key to its success and stoking doubt that the party can recover its footing in time for November.

Midterm elections also tend to depend heavily on which side can turn out its base. Some Democratic operatives say they detect a worrisome lack of energy among their core voters — including young people and people of color — who have been dispirited by Biden’s inability to pass legislation protecting voting rights and raising the minimum wage, among other things.

Biden’s address had some notable omissions, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “I wish he would have said something about student loans,” she said, and, “I think he could have spent a little more time on climate, but I think it’s probably a sensitive subject right now.” Jayapal said her caucus will soon release a list of proposed executive actions to meet some goals where legislative efforts have fallen short.

Where Biden has achieved far-reaching results, most notably in his sweeping pandemic relief law, some Democrats feel the president and congressional Democrats have not done an effective enough job reminding people what they delivered in the face of unified GOP resistance.

In his speech, Biden ticked through some specific achievements, which Democrats said was helpful to an extent. Terrance Woodbury, a Democratic strategist, said that it is likely many core Democrats did not see Biden’s speech and that the onus will be on political operatives to spread the word. What Biden did, Woodbury said, “was create a lot of content that can now be delivered.”

“There’s a good story to tell,” Woodbury said. “I just hope it’s not too late to tell it.”

First midterms have historically been rough for the sitting president’s party, and Democrats’ slim congressional majorities mean they have almost no margin of error. Many Democrats privately said they fear this cycle could be an especially brutal one. Some have effectively written off the House and grown increasingly worried about holding the Senate.

Presidential job approval is a strong predictor of midterm election results, and Biden is in negative territory. Thirty-seven percent approved of the job he is doing and 55 percent said they disapproved, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll. In the same survey, 49 percent of registered voters said they would support the Republican candidate for the U.S. House, while 42 percent said they would vote for the Democratic candidate.

One persistent worry has centered on disagreements between the party’s liberal and centrist wings that have flared since Democrats took control of Congress and the White House. The divisions threaten to leave voters confused about what Democrats stand for or turned off by their internal divisions.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) responded to Biden’s speech on behalf of the liberal Working Families Party, while Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.) gave remarks on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus. And Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) responded on behalf of Democratic centrists.

One Democratic member of Congress, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be more candid, voiced frustration at the multiple Democratic responses, using a vulgarity to describe it as nonsense. Others were also critical.

“Democrats giving a response to democratic President SOTU … priceless,” tweeted Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) ahead of Biden’s speech. She included a photo of a name tag that read, “Hello my name is Captain Oblivious!”

Some moderate Democrats worry that Republicans will successfully portray them as extremists by pointing to vocal left-wing leaders who embrace controversial ideas such as defunding the police, which does not have the support of most lawmakers. Biden explicitly rejected reduced funding for police in his address, reflecting the urgency among many Democrats to distance themselves from the idea.

At the same time, liberals have criticized moderates such as Manchin for resisting Biden’s agenda and leaving the party with unfulfilled priorities on issues such as climate change and health care.

Amid the discord, Democratic campaign operatives said the party has begun to find more-steady footing, albeit slowly. “I think it’s exactly what the front line wanted to hear,” Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said after the address, referring to the most vulnerable House Democrats.

After dismissing inflation for much of 2021 as a “transitory” development, the Biden administration has more recently acknowledged it as a serious problem that has caused economic pain for many Americans. In his speech, Biden used the word “inflation” by name, a relief for Democrats who want to see the party be more open about what it is doing to counteract the pain rising costs are inflicting on Americans.

Still, some Democrats sought to temper expectations about how much the speech could reshape the electoral landscape, even as they portrayed it as a reset.

“I think we have to be realistic — a State of the Union gives the president a bounce and moment of clarity. But it doesn’t — it’s not necessarily remembered by voters in the midterm election,” said former congressman Steve Israel of New York, a former DCCC chairman. “It allows him to kind of reframe the moment, inject some clarity and then try and sustain it for as a long as possible.”