And yet, Biden decided to broach the topic in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The apparent purpose: To try to put an end to it, once and for all.

It wound up being perhaps Biden’s biggest bipartisan applause line of the entire night, save for his early comments on Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police; it’s to fund the police,” Biden said.

Receiving an overwhelmingly positive response — including from Republican leaders who stood and applauded — Biden went off his prepared remarks to drive the point home.

“Fund them,” he said. “Fund them.”

He added, returning to his script: “Fund them with resources and training, resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

While Biden has opposed defunding the police for a long time, this was more than checking a box. It was leaning hard into a repudiation of an idea that at least some members of his party have embraced — depending upon how they defined “defund.”

Story continues below advertisement

And the reaction has been largely muted, save for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) criticizing Biden.

With all due respect, Mr. President. You didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech.



All our country has done is given more funding to police. The result? 2021 set a record for fatal police shootings.



Defund the police. Invest in our communities. https://t.co/t0n0EpHMwd — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) March 2, 2022

Biden’s comments came as the idea already seemed largely done-for, at least practically speaking.

An October poll from the Pew Research Center showed a significant decline in support for cutting police funding. While 25 percent of people supported this when the defund movement got off the ground in June 2020 amid racial-justice protests, that number since has dropped to just 15 percent. Among Democratic-leaning voters, it went from 41 percent to 25 percent. And support for increased police funding was actually slightly higher among Democratic-leaning Black voters than among White ones.

Both before and since then, Biden has reiterated he doesn’t support defunding police. He grew testy last summer when asked about members of his party who did, comparing their mind-set to people “in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids” — a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theories. The subtext: These are fringe ideas that don’t reflect on us.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The exasperation of that comment drove home how frustrated Biden was that this remained a topic of conversation. And there’s a reason for that: In both 2020 and 2021, some analysis suggests it hurt Democrats electorally. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) blamed the “foolishness” for Democrats not doing better in 2020. And the November 2021 elections were pretty brutal for candidates who supported defund or defund-adjacent ideas.

To the extent some big cities did reduce funding for police or overhaul their law enforcement operations, the verdict on that approach became pretty clear — including in some very blue cities. And indeed, some of those cities had already reversed the changes they made amid pandemic-era spikes in crime.

And yet, the attacks persist, as does the electoral danger. Polls show as many as three-quarters of Americans continue to attach “defund the police” to rising crime — including half who call it a “major” contributor — even though the link is tenuous. However much the comments of a few Democrats are oversold as reflecting the broader party, some Democratic members of Congress have spoken in these terms, and some major cities have pursued funding cuts.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When the movement was getting off the ground, plenty of Democrats tried to talk around the issue. They noted that “defund” didn’t necessarily mean “cut off funding.” They spoke in terms of reallocating money rather than cutting it off. They were somewhat reluctant to fully rebuke an idea that did have a constituency in a not-insignificant portion of their party.

Biden’s speech Tuesday, though, was the most significant entry to date in the effort to more completely turn the page. He turned rebuking this idea into an applause line. Much like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier in the day, he recognized the danger of a political perception — however well-founded, and however much it has actually been embraced by his party — and decided it was best to meet it head-on, even if it meant implicitly rebuking his allies.