The filing is intended to challenge Eastman’s claim that he should not be required to turn over thousands of emails the committee has requested — and is expected to show Eastman directly encouraged people in the government to not follow the Electoral Count Act, the 1887 law governing the congressional certification process, according to people with knowledge of the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the filing has not been publicly released.

Eastman has so far submitted roughly 8,000 pages of emails to committee investigators but is withholding approximately 11,000 documents, citing attorney-client privilege. Last month, a U.S. district judge in California ordered an expedited schedule to review Eastman’s bid to shield emails sent between Jan. 4 and Jan. 7.

The committee has disputed Eastman’s privilege claims on the basis that he has shown no evidence of a formal legal relationship with Trump, his White House or the Trump campaign.

To help make its case, the committee is expected to include in the filing details about Eastman’s efforts to pressure Pence, referencing testimony from two of Pence’s top aides, Marc Short and Greg Jacob, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Pence aides explained in detail to the committee that Eastman led a pressure campaign against Pence, which they believed he was doing at Trump’s behest, the people said. Short, Pence’s chief of staff, along with Jacob, Pence’s counsel, were with the vice president during the assault on the Capitol.

Among the expected revelations is that after the violent pro-Trump mob left the Capitol and Congress reconvened to finish certifying Joe Biden’s victory, Eastman made a last-ditch effort in an email to Jacob to get the vice president to change his mind and not certify the results by committing a violation of the Electoral Count Act, according to people familiar with records and testimony provided to the committee.

If the committee could show Eastman was deliberately pushing others to violate the law, it could undercut his privilege challenge.

Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The emails also show Eastman laying blame for the riot at the feet of Pence and his team, as The Washington Post has previously reported, and repeatedly inveighing against the certification of the election as required by law. Emails obtained by the panel show Jacob at one point rebuking Eastman and some of his associates for spreading disinformation to the president about what Pence could legally do, as rioters were still in the Capitol, according to people with knowledge of the records.

The argument by Eastman and some other Trump allies was that Pence could choose not to recognize the slate of electors from some states that Biden won and instead decide to recognize an alternate slate of electors who would support Trump for president. Many legal scholars said this was a gross misreading of the law. Pence and his staff said publicly ahead of the certification process they studied the argument pushed by Eastman and rejected his premise that the vice president had the power to reject electors, infuriating Trump and his allies.

The Electoral Count Act is a 140-year-old law that governs what Congress and the vice president should do in the case of any disputes about which candidate won in a given state. It was passed in 1887, and has been described by critics across the political spectrum as confusing and in need of updating. Trump has said that recent congressional discussions about reforming the law supports his claim that Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election. Among the changes lawmakers are currently weighing is making it more explicit that the role of the vice president is merely ceremonial — and that he cannot overturn the result of a presidential election as Trump hoped.

The email correspondence referenced in the filing expected Wednesday was part of a longer battle between Jacob and Eastman over what Pence should do in response to Trump’s false claims the election was stolen.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman wrote to Jacob at one point, referring to Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

Eastman’s emailed remarks were included by Jacob in a draft opinion article about Trump’s outside legal team that he wrote in January 2021 following the attack but ultimately decided against publishing.