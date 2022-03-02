“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” DeSantis says in the video, which prompts some laughter.

“Honestly, it’s not doing anything,” he continues, pointing his finger at the students. “We’ve gotta stop with this covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

He then turns to the lectern, lets out an audible huff, shakes his head and begins speaking: “Alright, well it’s good to be at USF.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released new guidance that eased recommendations on mask-wearing for people in parts of the United States with low coronavirus transmission rates. However, according to CDC data, Hillsborough County in Florida — where DeSantis held his event Wednesday — remains an area with high levels of the coronavirus in the community and where masks are recommended indoors.

In addition, the CDC recommends masking for people who may need to take additional precautions for themselves or for their family members if they are not up to date with their coronavirus vaccinations — including children under 5 years old who are not eligible for vaccines yet — or if they have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised.

A CDC study has shown that wearing any kind of mask indoors offers significant protection against the coronavirus, with N95 or KN95 masks offering the best protection.

Representatives for the governor’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment or questions about whether it was appropriate for DeSantis to scold the teens for mask-wearing. On social media, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw was unapologetic about the encounter.

“I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people,” Pushaw tweeted. “Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”

Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed that the students standing behind DeSantis were from the district’s Middleton High School.

“As always, our students should be valued and celebrated,” district superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. “It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 1 million people in the United States, DeSantis has consistently resisted or outright opposed mitigation measures in Florida such as masking, lockdowns and testing, often calling the steps an assault on individual freedoms. Last year, amid a surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus, DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting schools from enacting mask mandates, threatening to withhold funding if they did so.

In January, amid a surge of the omicron variant, DeSantis compared testing asymptomatic people to “lockdown by stealth.” He has refused to disclose whether he received a booster shot, prompting even former president Donald Trump — whose base comprises much of the anti-vaccination contingent — to mock DeSantis as “gutless.”

Last month, DeSantis put out new statewide guidance advising “against wearing facial coverings in a community setting” and limiting isolation for Floridians who have tested positive for the coronavirus to five days.