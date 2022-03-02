Other liberal activists pushed for a Black woman to both make history and help energize their base voters ahead of the 2016 elections. Obama chose Garland, disappointing the most prominent members of the civil rights community.

“I was hoping that he would pick an African American woman,” Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) told Roll Call at the time.

That selection turned into one of the biggest defeats Obama suffered: The Republican majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), refused to allow Garland to even be considered, Republicans rallied around the blockade to gin up their conservative base, and Democrats put up no fight for their nominee.

Donald Trump won the White House and went on to install three justices on the court, as McConnell played hardball politics to win each confirmation battle.

Six years later, Biden’s selection of Jackson looks much more favorable for Democrats. Even McConnell, who declined to even meet with Garland, smiled for the cameras Wednesday as he shook Jackson’s hand before the customary meeting with a new Supreme Court nominee.

“It’s never too late, it’s never too late to make history, when it comes to diversity and opportunity,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the Judiciary Committee chairman, said Wednesday.

In a continued interlocking fate of history, Jackson’s nomination is on steadier ground thanks to Garland. Until Democrats won two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, 2021, securing the majority, many activists feared the idea of plucking Garland off the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Circuit, where he served as chief judge, to serve in Biden’s administration.

If Republicans were still in charge, McConnell might confirm Garland as attorney general but leave his judicial seat vacant on the second most important federal court in the nation.

Once Democrats had the Senate majority, Garland easily won confirmation as attorney general and Biden quickly nominated Jackson to replace him on the appellate court, winning over three GOP votes and every member of the Democratic caucus. That nomination served as a warm-up for the Supreme Court hearings slated for later this month, giving her a level of gravitas she lacked six years ago as a U.S. District Court judge.

In Obama’s view, these events confirmed how he approached that Scalia vacancy back in 2016. He met with Jackson, just 45 at the time, as part of his interview process to choose a nominee, according to member of Obama’s inner circle who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

But Obama knew that nominating her could end up turning her into a massive political football in which McConnell, and eventually Trump, would have torn Jackson apart. That likely could have ended her chances of any future Senate confirmation for a career that had rising-star status.

Garland, 63 at the time, probably had one last chance at the Supreme Court and, if McConnell never gave in, he could remain on the powerful D.C. Circuit.

Durbin, who also serves as his party’s whip, dismissed the idea that any other choice would have provided a different result: McConnell was so dug in nothing would have changed the outcome.

“If there was a belief that a Black woman, instead of Merrick Garland, would have had a different result, I don’t think that those people, frankly, understand McConnell,” Durbin said Wednesday. “I don’t think that makes any difference at all to him and his Supreme Court strategy.”

Other Democrats believed that the value of choosing a Black woman would have shown up at the ballot box later that year, providing liberals something to vote for other than Hillary Clinton and her campaign that struggled to connect with voters.

“African American women are the backbone of the Democratic Party. They’re the ones who vote,” Lewis, who died in 2020, told Roll Call after Obama chose Garland.

He had initially voiced support for Loretta E. Lynch, who made history in 2015 as the first Black woman confirmed as attorney general. Lynch took herself out of any contention for the Supreme Court, but Lewis voiced the disappointment of many liberals that no Black woman was even a finalist for the nomination, and he predicted it would hurt the party in November.

“I think that that would have been a good rallying point to keep the coalition together — no doubt about it,” Lewis said.

Eight months later, with low turnout in largely Black wards of Milwaukee and Detroit, Clinton lost Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as Pennsylvania, a trifecta that gave Trump the victory and protected the GOP’s Senate majority.

McConnell has long said that the court vacancy helped rally conservatives, particularly Christian evangelicals who were initially hesitant to embrace Trump as their nominee.

Some Democrats have wondered, if they had a Supreme Court nominee with a diverse background, whether Clinton would have won and prevented Trump’s imprint on the court.

Inside the Obama White House, there was not much dissent, especially from Biden, who was vice president. Klain, an outside adviser in 2016, knew that they would pick Garland and suggested they announce it immediately, according to Carl Hulse’s “Confirmation Bias,” an account of the Supreme Court battles of 2016 through 2018.

They waited five weeks to announce Garland and specifically chose to not turn it into a political brawl, both to preserve his own reputation and to avoid further inflaming the process, according to the Obama adviser.

That meant no big ad campaign targeting GOP senators in swing states to support Garland, no mention of the Supreme Court vacancy by Obama or Biden in their speeches at the Democratic convention that summer.

Durbin doubted that a different nominee would have further energized Black voters, noting that Obama campaigned wherever he was asked and retained an amazing connection with that voting bloc.

“I think Barack Obama justly enjoyed the support of African Americans and was a walking and talking symbol of diversity from the moment he was sworn in. I think his base was there and it showed repeatedly,” Durbin said.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is the only Black member of the Judiciary Committee, said he has no criticism for how the 2016 vacancy was handled and instead is focused on what Jackson’s nomination means for the future.

He pointed out that before this administration, only eight Black women had ever served on the federal circuit courts. Biden has already confirmed five and has three more nominees in waiting.