She sat down Wednesday morning with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and was scheduled to meet later in the day with Judiciary Committee chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and the panel’s top Republican, Charles E. Grassley (Iowa).
Jackson’s hearings are set to follow the typical four-day schedule for a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
The first day, March 21, will be reserved for opening statements from senators and from Jackson herself. Members of the committee will spend the next two days, March 22 and 23, questioning Jackson, while the final day, March 24, will include testimony from the American Bar Association and outside witnesses who will speak about Jackson personally and her judicial philosophy.
A closed-door session to discuss her FBI background investigation will be held after the second day of questioning concludes on March 23.
“As I have said from the time that Justice Breyer announced his retirement, the committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson’s nomination,” Durbin said in announcing the schedule. “I look forward to Judge Jackson’s appearance before the Committee and to respectful and dignified hearings.”
The committee is made up of 11 senators from each party, mirroring the composition of the broader Senate, which is divided 50-50 between the parties. Vice President Harris is empowered to break any ties, giving Democrats a narrow advantage.