Education: ‘Stay in the classroom’

Schools have always been a key political battleground. Democrats in Virginia lost the governor’s race after their candidate said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Now Republicans see an opening to cast all Democrats as inflexible when it comes to pandemic restrictions in schools.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that Republicans are gaining ground in terms of which party Americans trust to handle education, which is normally a Democratic strength.

“Parents matter. They have a right to know and to have a say in what their kids are being taught,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the Republican response to the State of the Union.

Biden tried to directly confront all this when he talked about new government guidelines that say many Americans can take off their masks indoors: “Most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom and move forward safely,” he said, himself and most lawmakers in the chamber maskless. “We can end the shutdown of schools and businesses,” he said later.

The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines came in the wake of blue states lifting their mask mandates. But Biden made sure to tout his administration’s work for American students’ newfound freedom: “We achieved this because we provided free vaccines, treatments, tests and masks.”

Public safety: ‘Fund the police’

Rising violent crime in U.S. cities is not something Democratic leaders tend to focus on. But lately, Biden is.

Last month, he went to New York to talk about crime prevention with police and the city’s newly elected, tougher-on-crime-talking mayor, Eric Adams (D). In Tuesday’s State of the Union, he talked about that trip, which came days after the funeral of two New York police officers, who were killed in the line of duty.

“I’ve worked on these issues a long time,” he said. “I know what works: investing in crime prevention and community police officers who’ll walk the beat, who’ll know the neighborhood, and who can restore trust and safety.”

As for how to address it, Biden’s options are slim. A bipartisan effort at a police restructuring bill crumbled in the Senate. Biden used this moment to talk about gun safety and to ask Congress to pass several gun-control items that have eluded Democrats for years, like universal background checks. (The Democratic-controlled House passed this legislation last year, but Republicans in the Senate have blocked it.)

Republicans have plenty of evidence that attacking Democrats in particular as being weak on crime works: In 2020, Republicans running for Congress spent a lot of money on ads accusing Democrats of being tied to or tacitly supportive of “defund the police,” even though it’s a movement relegated to the fringe of the Democratic Party. And Republicans surprised even themselves in those elections with how well they did.

“We now live in a country where violent crime is out of contort,” Reynolds said in Republican response to the State of the Union.

Biden is still trying to shake that label about Democrats and police. “We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” he said Tuesday. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

President Biden during his State of the Union address on March 1 said that Congress should not “defund” the police but rather “fund the police.” (The Washington Post)

But he also knows key coalitions in his base are frustrated by the lack of action on police reform, so he tried to thread the needle carefully when he talked about how the Justice Department “required body cameras, banned chokeholds and restricted no-knock warrants for its officers.”

Inflation: ‘I understand’

The economy is Biden’s weakest spot, according to polling. So even as he championed higher wages and an increase in jobs, Biden made an effort Tuesday to come across as empathetic to rising inflation, which is causing many Americans to be pessimistic about the economy overall.

“So many families are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, gas, housing and so much more,” he said. “I understand. I remember when my dad had to leave our home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to find work. I grew up in a family where if the price of food went up, you felt it.”

It was a sharp turn from when he said this summer that all signs point to inflation being “temporary,” earning him criticism from even some Democrats.

Many of the global forces driving inflation right now are out of Biden’s hands, economist Diane Swonk told The Fix recently.