The state House approved the bill last month. The Senate’s likely approval would send the measure to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has expressed his support and is expected to sign it.

Florida’s current law allows abortions until the 24th week of pregnancy. The 15-week ban makes no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking. It does include exceptions if the mother’s life is endangered and for “fatal fetal anomalies” that are identified by two physicians.

The action by the Florida legislature comes as states rush to restrict access to abortion in anticipation of the 6-to-3 conservative majority Supreme Court rolling back or overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a right to abortion, and giving the power to the states.

The Florida bill is modeled after the Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, currently the case pending before the Supreme Court. When the court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in December, the justices seemed poised to uphold the law, which would be a significant blow to Roe v. Wade.

Republican lawmakers in Florida, Arizona and West Virginia have been racing to pass their own versions of the Mississippi law, hoping to maximize the chance that their legislation will take effect as soon as the Supreme Court rules this summer.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity in the fact that the Supreme Court is considering 15 weeks right now,” said state Rep. Erin Grall (R), who sponsored the Florida bill. “This would allow Florida to save as many babies as possible as soon as possible after that decision is made.”

Florida has some of the most relaxed abortion laws in the southeast, making it a reliable access point for abortion in the region. The state’s current 24-week limit is significantly later than limits in surrounding states. Florida is also the only state south of Virginia and east of New Mexico that does not require patients to schedule an initial consultation at least 24 hours before the procedure, allowing out-of-state patients to access abortion care without staying overnight.

On Wednesday, as the bill neared a final vote, Florida Democrats proposed a list of amendments in hopes of changing the bill. Republicans had the votes to block them and all the amendments either failed or were withdrawn.

One amendment, that would have made an exception for abortion in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking, touched off an emotional debate — and a very personal disclosure from one lawmaker.

State Sen. Lauren Book (D), the minority leader in the Florida Senate, shared her own story of sexual assault: At age 13, she said her nanny brought her to a party, where she was drugged and raped by several men.

Book urged legislators to consider what the bill would mean for those who had similar experiences.

“I am begging you, for little Lauren, for me. … I am asking you to give those survivors more time to heal,” she said as she addressed the chamber.

“Just give them a little bit more time,” she said before she yielded the floor.

Republicans voted against the amendment.

Florida’s bill is one of more than 20 abortion bans that have been introduced across the country this year.

Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, a national antiabortion organization, said that she expects to see more legislation as the nation awaits the Supreme Court decision.

“That’s going to send a strong signal to the U.S. Supreme Court: States are asking for this, and asking for the Supreme Court to stop blocking the way.”

Democratic legislators in the Florida House and Senate have expressed fierce opposition to the bill since it was introduced in early January. As the ban moved through committees, they partnered with abortion rights advocacy groups to hold news conferences and protests. Despite the effort, many Democrats said they knew the bill was destined to pass.

“It felt like a march to Gilead,” said Book. Gilead is the republic in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in which women are forced to bear children.

Florida Republicans have tried to cast the ban as a reasonable and generous alternative to the six-week ban currently in effect in Texas — even though a 15-week ban represents a dramatic rollback of the standard established by Roe.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to recognize that this bill is not moderate,” state Sen. Lori Berman (D) said at a news conference in February.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Berman described the 15-week ban as a “trial balloon.” Republicans want to see how the public responds to a 15-week limit on abortions before they try to go as far as Texas, or even further, she said.

“They know there’s a tipping point, when Republican women will revolt,” Berman said.

Last week, more than a hundred people from across the state gathered outside the Florida Capitol to stand against the legislation. The protest drew a crowd that spanned several generations. A group of high school students stood beside a woman holding a sign that read “Fighting this since ’73.”

Susan McLeod, a 66-year-old from Tallahassee, arrived at the Capitol with a homemade quilt covered with pairs of eyes.

“Legislators thought they could just slip this bill under,” she said. “But we want them to know: Our eyes are on you.”

Several White House officials, including White House Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein, hosted a roundtable discussion with Florida abortion rights advocates ahead of the final senate vote on Thursday.

The bill will be “devastating” for people who need to access abortion later on in their pregnancies, said Samantha Deans, associate medical director for Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida.

At her practice in Miami, she said she regularly sees people from outside of Florida who did not realize they were pregnant until it was too late to access the procedure elsewhere. Other people who frequently need abortions after 15 weeks include patients who discover fetal abnormalities, she said, which may not show up on scans until they receive an amniocentesis, a more specialized testing procedure typically performed between 15 and 20 weeks of pregnancy.