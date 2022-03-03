In a letter to donors Thursday obtained by The Washington Post, Ducey explained that “by nature and by training I’m an executive” rather than a legislator.

“These days, if you’re going to run for public office, you have to really want the job,” Ducey said in the letter. “Right now I have the job I want, and my intention is to close my years of service to Arizona with a very productive final legislative session AND to help elect Republican governors across the country in my role as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

News of the letter was first reported by the Arizona Republic.

For months, former president Donald Trump has publicly criticized Ducey, who recognized Joe Biden’s win in Arizona in 2020 and has rejected the former president’s baseless claims of election fraud.

“MAGA will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate—So save your time, money, and energy, Mitch!” Trump said in a statement last month, using an acronym for “Republican in Name Only.” Trump appeared to be responding to a New York Times report detailing efforts by McConnell, former president George W. Bush and others to encourage Ducey to run against Kelly.

Story continues below advertisement

In his letter to donors Thursday, Ducey made no mention of Trump — but did heap praise on McConnell.

“The only downside about any of this is that it would be an honor to serve with Sen. Mitch McConnell. I consider him an historic figure and one of the Titans of the Senate, and I am supportive of everything he’s doing to elect Republican senators and wrest back control from Chuck Schumer,” Ducey said.

Advertisement

Ducey also said the Republican Party has “a strong field of candidates” in Arizona and suggested that he may at one point “perhaps [be] weighing in before the primary.”

Kelly won election to the Senate in a 2020 special election and is among the most prolific fundraisers in the country; his campaign raised $8.9 million in the fourth quarter, second only to Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who raised $9.8 million in the same period.

Story continues below advertisement

The Arizona Senate race is one of the most closely-watched in the country. Democrats control the 50-50 Senate by the thinnest of margins, with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaker.

Two other Republican governors have rebuffed McConnell and the GOP in their recruitment for the Senate. Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said he would seek reelection rather than pursue a challenge to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D). Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said he had no interest in running for the Senate against Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D).