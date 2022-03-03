If it passes the Republican-led House and is signed by Gov. Brad Little (R), Idaho’s abortion ban could take effect as early as April, several months before the Supreme Court is expected to rule in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that will determine the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and determine the future of Roe.

“Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to halt the slaughter of the unborn in Idaho,” said Idaho state Sen. C. Scott Grow (R). “No matter the outcome of the Mississippi challenge, between now and the time of that Supreme Court decision, this Idaho bill will potentially deter the abortion of hundreds.”

Little supported the six-week ban that passed in Idaho in 2021 — which was subsequently blocked by the courts — but has not commented on the Texas-style version of the bill.

Ahead of the vote, several Democratic lawmakers argued against the bill, criticizing it for undermining abortion rights and questioning whether it would survive a legal challenge.

“We are at a crisis point in our history when it comes to this issue,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D), who said she has received close to 500 emails from constituents who oppose this bill. “This feels like a very aggressive attempt to continue to shatter the rights we have nationwide.”

Abortion rights advocates in Idaho have been sounding the alarm since the six-week ban was introduced, warning that Idaho could soon become the second state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“In our minds, we’re all thinking about June, but this is happening now and it’s happening quick,” said Emily Halvorson, press officer for state media campaigns at Planned Parenthood. “Even before Roe is overturned, people’s access to abortion in Idaho could be decimated.”

In crafting their own version of the Texas law, Idaho lawmakers narrowed the list of people who can sue and be sued. Unlike Senate Bill 8 in Texas, which allows any private citizen to file a lawsuit, including those with no connection to the person seeking an abortion, the Idaho law can be enforced only by the abortion patient or their family members, including the father of the fetus and the patient’s children, parents and siblings.

While Texas S.B. 8 empowers private citizens to sue anyone who helps facilitate an abortion, from counselors to clinic receptionists to Uber drivers, Idaho’s bill would allow for lawsuits only against abortion providers.

Abortion rights groups plan to challenge the Idaho bill if it’s signed into law, said Lisa Humes-Schulz, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs at Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, who advocates for Planned Parenthood in Idaho. While the Texas abortion ban was heard by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, widely known as the most conservative circuit court in the country, the Idaho ban would go up through the 9th Circuit, where justices might be more open to arguments from abortion rights groups, said Humes-Schulz.

Still, she added, “we’re not taking anything for granted.”