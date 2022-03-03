“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters,” Thompson said.
The Washington Post has previously reported on Guilfoyle’s role working with Julie Fancelli, a top-tier Trump donor who is the largest publicly known donor to the rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Guilfoyle and Eric Trump, another of former president Donald Trump’s sons, both appeared onstage at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.