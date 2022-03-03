“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event. The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters,” Thompson said.
Guilfoyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Washington Post has previously reported on Guilfoyle’s role working with Julie Fancelli, a top-tier Trump donor who is the largest publicly known donor to the rally that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Guilfoyle and Eric Trump, another of former president Donald Trump’s sons, both appeared onstage at the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.
In a letter to Guilfoyle Thursday, Thompson said Guilfoyle “also communicated with others about the decision by President Trump about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with people like Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone.”
Right-wing provocateur Alexander is the leader of Stop the Steal; Jones is a conspiracy theorist and right-wing media figure; and Stone is a longtime adviser to Trump. All three have been subpoenaed by the committee.
According to Thompson, Guilfoyle is required to produce documents requested by the committee by March 11 and to appear for a deposition on March 15. In the letter, Thompson said Guilfoyle had “produced only 110 pages in response to 14 document requests” and declined to proceed with a scheduled interview in February because members of the select committee would be allowed to participate.