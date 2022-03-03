For years, Biden has said his son’s death might have been caused by exposure to toxins while he served in Iraq and Kosovo. Beau Biden was a major in the Army National Guard.

Boebert interrupted the president as he mentioned the flag-draped coffins, yelling from her seat: “You put them there. Thirteen of them!”

She appeared to be referring to the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide attack last year during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Some lawmakers around Boebert appeared annoyed and unsettled by her outburst. Democrats booed her, and one shouted, “Kick her out!”

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) was seen seeming to mouth, “Oh, shut up.”

On Thursday morning, when a reporter asked Pelosi what she made of Boebert’s outburst, she echoed Graham’s sentiment.

“Let me just say this, I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said: ‘Shut up,’ ” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference. “That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.”

On March 3 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) admonished Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for their SOTU outburst. (The Washington Post)

In response to Pelosi’s comments, Boebert tweeted a clip Thursday of the speaker tearing up a copy of then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech, an image that went viral and encapsulated a tumultuous year in the relationship between Pelosi and Trump.

“So Fancy Nancy is upset about me speaking out at the State of the Union,” Boebert tweeted. “What’s she so torn up about? I will not ‘shut up’ about Biden’s failure in Afghanistan and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

By the end of Biden’s address, Boebert tweeted, “When Biden said flag-draped coffins I couldn’t stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.”

Boebert’s outburst wasn’t the only one of the night. Some in the chamber — including Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — seemed to mock the president as he went on with his speech. Boebert and Greene led a chant of “Build the wall!” — a slogan popular among supporters of Trump — when Biden talked about his plans to tackle immigration.

Boebert’s actions Tuesday night drew immediate rebuke from other lawmakers, including fellow Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat, who told CBS Local that Boebert’s behavior showed she “doesn’t understand service and doesn’t understand sacrifice.”