Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing for the majority, said courts should recognize the “weighty interest that a State has in protecting its own laws.” He said “the way in which Kentucky divides executive authority and the unusual course that this litigation took should not obscure the important constitutional consideration at stake.”

Alito was joined by all of the court’s conservative justices and two of its three liberals.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has become the court’s most outspoken advocate for abortion rights, was the lone dissenter.

The majority “bends over backward to accommodate the attorney general’s reentry into the case,” Sotomayor wrote. “I fear today’s decision will open the floodgates for government officials to evade the consequences of litigation decisions made by their predecessors of different political parties, undermining finality and upsetting the settled expectations of courts, litigants, and the public alike.”

In a Supreme Court term in which abortion is likely to receive top billing — the court is deciding a challenge to the abortion right guaranteed in Roe v. Wade — Cameron v. EMW Women’s Surgical Center was something of a secondary case.

The justices were not considering the merits of Kentucky’s law, which would mostly outlaw dilation-and-evacuation abortion after 13 weeks from the last menstrual period.

Instead, the debate is over which government official gets to decide that enough is enough now that the law has lost in federal district court and then before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

The commonwealth’s politically divided state government played a large role in the case.

The law was passed by the Kentucky legislature in 2018 and signed by then-Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican. EMW, a clinic in Louisville, filed suit, saying the law was unconstitutional under Supreme Court precedent because it placed an undue burden on the right to abortion before fetal viability.

Then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, was named as a defendant. But he pulled out of the suit, saying he would abide by the decision of the courts. The state’s defense of the law fell to a member of Bevin’s Cabinet, the health and family services secretary.

The district court ruled the law unconstitutional. And as the issue was before the appeals court, Beshear defeated Bevin in the race for governor. When the appeals court agreed with the lower court in June 2020, Beshear’s health secretary said that was it. He declined to ask the full appeals court to reconsider the issue or to take it to the Supreme Court.

Enter Republican Cameron, who had won the race to replace Beshear as attorney general. He attempted to intervene in the case and continue to defend the law. But the appeals court said it was too late, citing his predecessor Beshear’s decision to stay out of the case.

In reversing the decision, Alito said courts should be more lenient in such cases. “Paramount” among a state’s powers “is the power to enact and enforce any laws that do not conflict with federal law,” Alito wrote, adding: “This means that a State’s opportunity to defend its laws in federal court should not be lightly cut off.”

After the decision, Cameron promised a “full defense from the challenge brought by the ACLU and an abortion clinic” at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.