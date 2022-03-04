Barr’s comments were part of an interview with anchor Lester Holt that the network plans to air in full on Sunday. Excerpts were aired Thursday and Friday morning.

During Barr’s tenure at the Justice Department, he was widely viewed as an ally of Trump. But the two had a falling out over Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to Barr, who stepped down in December 2020 and is now promoting a new book.

Trump has repeatedly denied responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection, blaming congressional leaders, among others, for not adequately securing the Capitol complex.

In a statement Friday, Trump continued to repeat his false claims of election fraud.

“Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face—and it was,” Trump said. “The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do.”

In a court filing Thursday, the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol asserted that Trump and key allies engaged in potential crimes during their effort to overturn the election by conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official congressional proceeding.

During a speech near the White House ahead of the rioting, Trump urged his supporters to go to the Capitol to send members of Congress a message and suggested he would accompany them.

In a statement Thursday, Trump took a shot at Barr, saying he has been “afraid to even look” at his claims of election fraud.