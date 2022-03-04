The announcement is part of a somewhat truncated post-State of the Union set of events in which Biden has been highlighting the bipartisan and populist themes that he focused on during the speech. Biden traveled to Wisconsin on Wednesday to tour an aging bridge that will benefit from funds in the infrastructure law that was approved last year with Democratic and Republican votes.

Biden teased the long-promised “Buy American” rule change during his State of the Union address Tuesday, saying the federal government spends about $600 billion on goods.

“There’s been a law on the books for almost a century to make sure taxpayers’ dollars support American jobs and businesses,” Biden said Tuesday evening. “Every administration — Democrat and Republican — says they’ll do it, but we’re actually doing it.”

White House officials said Thursday evening that they do not know what percentage of goods purchased by the federal government will meet the new threshold. One aide said the administration is considering a subsequent rule that would allow the government to identify which parts in an item are made here.

The rule allows a phase-in of sorts. Goods will need to have 60 percent of the value of their component parts made domestically next year and ramp up to the full 75 percent by 2029, according to a fact sheet issued by the White House.

On Friday, Biden will also be joined by Barbara Humpton, CEO of the technology firm Siemens USA, which plans to announce that it will invest about $50 million in making components for electric vehicles and data centers in the United States, according to a White House aide. The expansion will be in California and Texas, the aide said.