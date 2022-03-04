Biden administration support for organized labor generally, and specifically federal workers and their unions, has been strong and consistent. The president released a letter praising the federal workforce Tuesday, the opening day of NTEU’s three-day gathering and hours before his State of the Union address. Last month, the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, chaired by Vice President Harris, released a report that explicitly encourages union organizing across the board, with special emphasis on federal agencies.

While union leaders were glad for a small federal pay raise this year, wages mark a primary departure point for union leaders from their White House and congressional allies.

NTEU President Tony Reardon had soft praise for the 2.7 percent average pay raise federal workers received for 2022. “Well, I mean it was welcome,” he said hesitantly to conference delegates. But he added with emphasis, “It was not enough. It wasn’t enough to break through and make a serious dent in the gap between your pay and that of your counterparts in the private sector.” The Federal Salary Council in 2020 found that federal workers make 23.1 percent less than their private-sector counterparts.

Biden’s expected proposal of a 4.6 percent average raise for 2023 would be the largest in two decades. That’s better, but also not quite enough for union leaders.

“NTEU is endorsing the Fair Act to provide federal employees an average 5.1 percent pay increase in 2023,” Reardon said. “That will make a real difference.”

Position papers released during the union’s virtual conference outlined the organization’s other legislative goals:

• Ensuring adequate agency funding, including “Biden’s proposal to provide the IRS with $80 billion in funding over the next ten years to restore the agency’s capacity to administer a fair and effective tax system.”

• Safeguarding and enhancing federal employee benefits, including supporting 12 weeks of paid family leave for federal employees and strengthening a public service student loan forgiveness program that Reardon labeled “a failure.”

• Protecting federal workers from the novel coronavirus through expanded telework, additional paid leave and “hazardous duty pay to public-facing employees.”

Because of the pandemic, the labor organization was forced to hold a one-way video meeting that had most of the essentials with none of the audience enthusiasm of the pre-covid-19 sessions in a Capitol Hill hotel. The shouts and slogans of union members beating back the cold while rallying with congressional supporters on the Capitol grounds were only a memory.

There was passionate advocacy from Reardon and several congressional supporters, including a lone Republican, who appeared on screen to bolster federal employees and hail Biden’s pro-union initiatives.

Whatever differences union leaders have with Biden, those issues are nothing compared with actions taken by Donald Trump when he was president. Shortly after Biden was inaugurated, he revoked the centerpieces of Trump’s anti-union policies by rescinding executive orders that sharply eroded labor leaders’ ability to represent workers.

The Biden administration’s support for unions was firmly declared in Harris’s task force report.

“The federal government should be a model employer that facilitates its own employees joining or organizing a union, if that is what employees choose to do,” the document said before listing 10 recommendations by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). The recommendations include “facilitating exposure to unions during the hiring process” and encouraging agencies to ensure that federal positions are not wrongly excluded from union bargaining units.

Biden’s letter to federal workers reemphasized his praise for them. “I am forever grateful, and with your continued dedication and leadership, I have never been more optimistic for the future of America,” he wrote.

His message told federal employees working remotely because of the pandemic that they soon will be called back to their offices. “We can safely increase in-person work,” the president wrote, citing progress against the coronavirus. Expanding that point during his address to Congress, he added that “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

OPM Director Kiran Ahuja told the 350 NTEU conference participants that administration officials “work hard to ensure every federal job is a good job. That means compensating with decent pay, providing competitive benefits and honoring the rights of every federal employee to organize and collectively bargain.”

That includes Biden’s setting a $15 hourly minimum wage for the federal workforce last year, which, she added, “immediately gave a raise to 67,000 workers, many of whom have been on the front lines of this pandemic.” Among them are clerks and service personnel on military bases, wildland firefighters, agricultural inspectors and nursing assistants.

All speakers echoed the remarks of Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who praised federal workers as “dedicated and hard-working public servants that play an incredibly vital role in all of our communities and our nation.”

His appearance demonstrated a level of federal workforce support uncommon among his Republican partisans but one informed by his experience as a federal prosecutor and FBI agent. “From Day One, I’ve been a strong and fervent supporter of all federal employees,” he said. “I will continue the fight in Congress each and every day to ensure that you are afforded the job security, the safe and respectful work environment and the adequate pay and benefits that you deserve.”