Overnight in Ukraine: “Fire broke out at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after Russian forces shelled the site in southeast Ukraine, according to plant and Ukrainian officials, who called early Friday for an immediate cease-fire and warned of a potential catastrophe,” our colleagues Hannah Knowles, Meryl Kornfield, Douglas MacMillan and Steven Mufson report.

“But the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog soon said the blaze had not affected 'essential' equipment and that Ukraine’s regulator reported no change in surrounding radiation levels. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Energy Department was monitoring the situation but had 'seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility.'”

President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the situation on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, on Twitter: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be assassinated.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham tweeted Thursday night, referring to the men who killed Julius Caesar in 44 B.C. and attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944, respectively. “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

The tweet didn't appear to be an idle thought. Graham said the same thing on Fox News Thursday night.

And in Russia: “Russia’s parliament passed a law Friday criminalizing journalism that contradicts the official line on the war against Ukraine, with jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing 'fake' news, as Russia grapples with a flood of real-time video on social media showing its shelling of civilian areas,” our colleague Robyn Dixon reports.

Graham's suggestion comes as senior White House officials have become concerned “that the avalanche of sanctions directed at Moscow, which have gained speed faster than they imagined, is cornering [Putin] and may prompt him to lash out, perhaps expanding the conflict beyond Ukraine,” as the New York Times' David Sanger, Eric Schmitt and Julian Barnes report.

What we’re reading about the war:

On the Hill

Eight questions for Rep. Cori Bush

Eight questions for … Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.): The Squad member discussed President Biden's first State of the Union address, why she's concerned about some Russian sanctions and why she loves her constituents even if they don't vote for her. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What did you make of President Biden's call to “fund the police” on Tuesday?

Bush: What we really need is to take the money that police use for stockpiling SWAT gear, MRAPs (Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected vehicles) and militarized weapons and put it into our social safety net, substance abuse programs, our unhoused community and mental health services. So I was disappointed, because we don’t answer the call to partisan attacks. We don’t answer the call to Republican talking points. To use the words, “We don't want to defund the police.” That didn't even need to be said, even if that's his point. [If Biden had said], “OK, well, my plan is to do X, Y and Z and to add this much money to the” — that's one thing. But to go into the talking point …

The Early: The New York Times columnist Charles Blow wrote after the speech that Biden’s ‘fund the police’ line felt to him like ‘a callous attempt to appease the law-and-order crowd.’ Did it feel that way to you?

Bush: You know, I don't disagree. I don't disagree at all. If I was Michael Brown Sr., if I was the parent of someone who lost their child or the fiancé, the wife, the cousin of someone who lost their family member due to police violence, and I'm still trying to get justice for them — that would be hurtful to me. Just because of that talking point. That would have been hurtful.

The Early: You and the rest of the Squad defied your party to vote against the infrastructure bill in November because you wanted Congress to pass Biden's larger health care, child care and climate bill at the same time. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who voted for the infrastructure bill, told me at the time, “If we get slow-walked into a Senate process that drags to the end of the year and beyond, they’re gonna be vindicated. They’re gonna have one hell of an ‘I told you so.’" Do you feel vindicated?

Bush: I feel angry. That's what I feel. I feel angry. I feel hurt. I feel disappointed in so many people. Vindicated? I can't say totally that that's what I feel. I do feel a big ‘I told you so.’ When I think of vindication, I think about me being able to stretch my arms and say ‘Yes!’ I don't feel that because I feel so ashamed that Congress let the people down.

The Early: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has said that he could only support a dramatically scaled back version of the bill. Have you thought at all about how you would vote if the Senate passed such a bill and sent it back to the House?

Bush: It would definitely depend on what's in it. What my office has been talking about — we’ve been talking with Sen. Bernie Sanders [(I-Vt.)] about it — is how can we get some of this stuff going? Do we need to have a standalone bill to deal with climate action? A standalone bill for community violence prevention? A standalone bill for child care? [We’re] looking at how we can get some of these things done without waiting on another package.

The Early: You tweeted last week that imposing broad sanctions on Russia “would not only be ineffective, but would also condemn a generation of Russians into poverty and mass suffering.” What do you think of the sanctions that have been imposed so far?

Bush: One thing that we know is that sanctions seem to take a life of their own. So we targeted sanctions at Vladimir Putin and targeted sanctions at those Russian oligarchs — the people of Russia are still feeling the effects of it. We have to do those things that are humane. How can we ensure that the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia, those family members, those children, those disabled community members, everyone in those communities, that they won't be the ones who are harmed and left out in this situation?

The Early: Are there any sanctions that have been imposed so far that you don’t support?

Bush: SWIFT, broad sanctions. That is the biggest thing for me, because it didn't just touch Putin, it didn't just touch those oligarchs. When people show up to the ATM, and they're trying to get out of Russia and they have nothing, that is an issue.

The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?

Bush: Friend is a very strong word. A friend is someone that I can call in the middle of the night because I need to run to the urgent care for something. Are there any people that I speak to or have the phone number of? I don't have that type of relationship with anyone on the other side of the aisle. But I do have those that I’ll speak to. We say hi, you know, in the halls. We say hi when we see each other on the floor.

The Early: You've been known to wear a T-shirt that reads, ‘Your Congresswoman Loves You,’ and you tweet out those words from time to time, too. How did you come up with that slogan?

Bush: Because I root everything that I do in love. You know, there may be somebody who never hears that anybody loves them. Well, I need them to know that I love you. And you don't have to vote for me for me to love you and to care and to make sure that you have food. Some people have said, ‘Oh, I don't care if you love me or not, just do what I need you to do.' But there is a difference when someone loves you and they care about you. There's a difference in how they do the work for you when they love you.

In the agencies

Happening today: “Goods can be purchased by the federal government with tax dollars if just 55 percent of their parts were manufactured here. On Friday, Biden plans to unveil a new regulation upping that standard to 75 percent,” our colleague Annie Linskey reports.

“The new rule updates the Buy America Act, a 1930s-era law that requires the federal government to use taxpayer dollars on goods that are manufactured domestically. White House officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the rule late Thursday, said the update will be the biggest change to the rule in 70 years.”

The Media

Weekend reeeads:

