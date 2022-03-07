Since then, the White House and the administration have had a few bites at the apple and while they haven’t echoed Pelosi and others, they do appear to be getting closer.

Asked Wednesday whether Russia was committing war crimes, Biden said merely, “We are following it very closely. It’s early to say that.”

By Thursday, a reporter noted that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia had committed war crimes. (So, too, had Lithuania’s prime minister.) White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there was a process in place for determining that, while citing Russia’s “range of barbaric tactics,” including targeting civilians.

On Friday, after Russia attacked and seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv leaned into labeling it a war crime. “It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy tweeted. “Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”

It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further. #TheHague #Zaporizhzhia #StandwithUkraine — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 4, 2022

But the message apparently hadn’t been approved. The State Department reportedly sent an urgent message to other embassies not to promote the Kyiv embassy’s message. “If you have retweeted it — un-retweet it ASAP,” the message said. Psaki, asked about the tweet, again cited ongoing internal processes. (The tweet remained up Monday, three days later.)

If anything betrayed the administration’s caution on this, that was certainly it.

A couple of days later, though, the administration sent its strongest signals to date that it could only be a matter of time. Appearing on CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called allegations of Russian war crimes “very credible” — using the phrase three times.

“We have seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians, which would constitute a war crime,” Blinken said. “We have seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons. And what we’re doing right now is documenting all of this, putting it all together, looking at it, and making sure that, as people and the appropriate organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed, that we can support whatever they’re doing.

“They’re very credible, and we’re documenting everything.”

Separately, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on a different program, “Any attack on civilians is a war crime. And we’re working with our partners to collect and provide information on this so that we can investigate this and have it ready in the event that war crimes are brought before this government.”

Aside from alleged targeting of civilians and the attack on the nuclear plant, another allegation cited for accusing Russia of war crimes is its use of a thermobaric or “vacuum” weapons, whose use on civilians is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions.

Whether Russia would ultimately be held responsible for such war crimes remains a big unknown. As Claire Parker explained in The Washington Post last week, it would be difficult to put Russian President Vladimir Putin or other Russian officials on trial in the International Criminal Court:

But even if the evidence is there, putting Russian officials — let alone Putin — on trial is unlikely, barring major political change in Russia, [King’s College London professor James] Gow said. As long as the Russian government remains unwilling to cooperate, and Russians accused of crimes don’t travel abroad, there’s not much international prosecutors can do.

Beyond that, though, there is the stigma associated with being labeled a war criminal — which seems to be the aim of comments such as those from Johnson. Just a day earlier, Johnson had offered a more circumspect answer similar to the ones offered by the White House last week.

But with such condemnations comes the obvious next question: If Putin is engaged in war crimes, why isn’t the West doing more to stop it? How can you let a person violating international laws of war continue to do so and just stand by, relying on sanctions? There are also valid reasons to be circumspect, including that you want it to be clear that you came to this conclusion after a thoughtful and sober review of the evidence.

The Biden administration has certainly erred in that direction. But as with banning Russian oil, that also risks looking like you were dragged into a position that many believed was obvious from the outset — or that you weren’t willing to call a spade a spade, like some of your top allies both internationally and domestically were.