Last year, a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby should not have faced charges because a previous district attorney had promised in 2005 not to prosecute him. The ruling freed Cosby from prison after nearly three years.
The Pennsylvania court ruled Cosby believed he was operating under an immunity agreement offered by a prosecutor when the entertainer provided testimony that was damaging and led to his conviction.
Prosecutors have denied the existence of such a deal, and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in announcing his attempt to involve the U.S. Supreme Court that it could “right what we believe is a grievous wrong.”
Andrea Constand, an employee at Cosby’s alma mater Temple University, accused the actor of drugging and molesting her. The two later settled a civil lawsuit.
The criminal case was reopened in 2015 after a judge unsealed parts of Cosby’s deposition during the civil suit. That decision came shortly after a dozen women came forward with allegations that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them.