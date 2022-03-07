Neither the home nor the address have belonged to him, and he has never lived there, the magazine said.

It is unclear if Meadows has spent even one night at that address. The small mobile home belongs to a Lowe’s retail manager, who bought it last summer from a widow living in Florida. The woman, whom the New Yorker did not identify by name, told the magazine that she had no idea Meadows had listed the home as his address in his voter registration form.

Ben Williamson, a spokesman for Meadows, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Meadows, who served as a congressman for North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 to 2020, sold his official residence in Sapphire, N.C., shortly before becoming President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in March 2020.

After the election, Meadows pushed Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Meadows did not purchase a new home in North Carolina after that, nor did he register as a voter for the general election until Sept. 19, 2020, when he filed his registration using the address of the mobile home, the New Yorker said. In his form, he wrote that he would move into the mobile home the next day.

But Meadows “did not come. He’s never spent a night in there,” the former owner told the New Yorker.

It is illegal to provide false information on a voter registration, and while Americans can have multiple residences, they can have only one official domicile, which is tied to their voter registration. To register to vote in North Carolina, a citizen must have lived in the county where they are registering and have resided there for at least 30 days before the date of the election, according to the state’s board of elections.

Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University, said that after reading the New Yorker’s reporting, he found it “honestly hard to see how this is not a clear violation of federal law.”

Greene said that a voter needs “to actually spend some time living [in their domicile], including spending a night,” to register it as their address.

“Proof of residency for voter registration typically requires some form of proof of residency along the lines of a utility bill or any government information listing that as your address, e.g., car registration, driver’s license, those same sorts of proof would be expected,” Greene told The Washington Post.

The North Carolina voter registration form lists the following as acceptable for proof of residence: “A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.”

There is, however, no real system to check a resident’s credentials when they sign up to vote. Melanie D. Thibault, the director of Macon County’s Board of Elections, told the New Yorker that while she was “dumbfounded” by Meadows’s registration and address, she said he registered by mail and was sent a voter registration card to a post office box that Meadows had listed as his mailing address.

“If that card makes it to the voter and it’s not sent back undeliverable, then the voter goes onto the system as a good voter,” she told the New Yorker.

At the time Meadows was filling out his voter form, he was also pressuring FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to pursue voter fraud. On Sept. 25, 2020 — just six days after sending in his North Carolina registration form — Meadows criticized Wray after Wray told a congressional panel that he had seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud as early voting was underway in some states.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said. “Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and then he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

After the election, Meadows continued pushing the false narrative of widespread voter fraud. He sent emails to the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, in the waning weeks of Trump’s presidency as part of a campaign to strong-arm the Justice Department into investigating the false claims of widespread fraud.

In December 2021, Michael Pillsbury, a former Trump adviser who helped research some of the fraud claims but ultimately found them without merit, told The Post that Meadows was eager to present Trump with a new theory or new information about election fraud, knowing Trump was hungry for any tidbits that would help him claim victory.