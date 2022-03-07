This, you’ll recall, is the governor who sells “Don’t Fauci my Florida” merchandise on his campaign website. That at least one of those masked high school children had an immunocompromised relative didn’t enter into DeSantis’s calculus; instead, he was focused on not being photographed with people wearing masks.

He’s been aided in his efforts by the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo. Ladapo has made the news frequently for his wide-ranging deviations from the recommended consensus on addressing the pandemic, including his rejection of mask-wearing as an effective tool. (Which it has been.) He infamously refused to wear a mask when meeting with a state lawmaker who has cancer. He has also questioned the safety of coronavirus vaccines, despite many people having received doses without issue.

The culmination of DeSantis’s panel was an on-brand announcement from Ladapo: the state would not recommend that children be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This puts Florida at odds with most other states and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it certainly doesn’t put Ladapo at odds with DeSantis.

To understand this decision, it’s useful to look not at the rationale offered by Ladapo, which he did not offer, but to consider the comments he made at the outset of the panel discussion, as the first speaker after DeSantis to offer any remarks.

He said it had been two years since the pandemic began and expressed his appreciation at being able to work with DeSantis on “what is very clearly the issue of my lifetime.”

Not the pandemic, mind you, but “this incredible challenge or battle we have between individual rights and individual choice and truth on one side,” Ladapo said, “and overarching powers, overarching government, abuse of powers, abuse of data, dishonesty and, frankly, a lot of unethical behavior on the other side.”

Like what, you might ask? Well, he offered an example.

“I still remember very clearly when people were telling us that — including a lot of people with a lot of degrees, were telling us that 15 days to slow the — you know, to stop the spread and other really interesting statements,” Ladapo said. “And I remember my wife and I were looking at the newspapers and looking at the editorial section of the New York Times thinking, what in heaven’s name are these people thinking? And sure enough, obviously that’s proven to be true that, that these people had no idea what they were talking about.”

Notice the rhetorical escalation deployed there. Ladapo, disparaging the efforts of President Donald Trump’s White House to combat the coronavirus in March 2020, accurately quoted the administration’s catchphrase: 15 days to slow the spread. But, of course, closing businesses and limiting interpersonal interactions for two weeks did slow the spread of the virus, as it necessarily must have. It didn’t stop the virus — but no one said it would. The point was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed and, in the absence of clear information about how it spread, the idea was simply to try to limit person-to-person infection.

Ladapo catches himself to create a straw man: The “experts” said 15 days would stop the spread! What idiots! But they didn’t say that. And while we now know that there were better ways to limit the spread of the disease without shutting down businesses and schools, the recommendation at the time was based on available information and enacted by people such as DeSantis.

But Ladapo doesn’t simply think that “experts” were wrong or dumb (even as he offers this nonsensical defense of his position). Instead, he appears to think that they are malign.

“I think one thing that’s very important at this point is to not let these people get away with it, is just the best way to put it, because there are — the people that have led us to the point that we are, they want us to forget how we got here and they want us to forget that their choices, that they made for everyone, were the wrong choices that basically led to no appreciable benefit,” he said. “And we cannot let them forget. We have to hold them accountable. We have to let our country, let the world know what the truth is because it’s the right thing to do and because it can happen again if we don’t.”

This is really strong rhetoric, particularly for someone holding a position that is ostensibly driven by scientific consensus and research. He’s demanding “accountability” for experts making recommendations that were later updated or for advocating tools rendered less effective by changes in the virus itself. If not, it will happen again, he says — but what will? Experts will try to navigate available information to keep people alive?

Again, this came shortly before Ladapo announced not that the state was declining to recommend vaccination but as he was saying that children shouldn’t be vaccinated. It’s the vaccine version of DeSantis’s chastising those high school children: not that they didn’t have to wear masks but that they shouldn’t. Some experts on vaccination might describe this using terms such as “overarching powers, overarching government, abuse of powers, abuse of data, dishonesty.” That sort of thing.

After Ladapo was done, DeSantis praised him, saying that he knew Ladapo was doing a good job if CNN was attacking him. He then introduced the next panelist, Robert Malone — a physician whose embrace of misinformation is so robust that even anti-vaccine stalwart Alex Berenson was prompted to disparage him.