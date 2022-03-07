More important is how he hasn’t changed. Now, as then, he embraces or excuses political violence — even in the extreme manifestation shown on Jan. 6, 2021. He still embraces authoritarians, telling a group of Republican donors over the weekend that he admired the “toughness” of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. His first response to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine was to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “genius” and “savvy.” He still sees American power as an extension of his own power, a tendency telegraphed on the campaign trail and manifested with his efforts to pressure Ukraine in 2019. Even given the events of the past two weeks, Trump sees international alliances as a frustration of his will, disparaging NATO as toothless.

A lesson that has been reinforced for Trump repeatedly since he left office is that the standards that supposedly constrain bad actors aren’t constraints at all. Trump has actively and energetically undermined confidence in the 2020 election results, building on years of his own effort and decades of his party’s. But he’s gotten more brazen as it’s become clear that the violence that rhetoric spurred at the Capitol didn’t actually do any political damage. He has defended the rioters and downplayed the riot. He’s attacked those who oppose his dishonest claims about fraud.

Last week, he endorsed an effort to install loyal allies in local elections systems nationally, an effort reportedly promoted by a member of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. This overlaps with efforts from sympathetic Republican legislators (legislators hoping to receive approval from Trump or his base) to loosen constraints on influencing the results of completed election results. That’s an effort Trump seemed to endorse this weekend.

“The vote counter is oftentimes more important than the candidate,” he said to that group of donors, “and the Republicans are going to have to get a lot tougher.”

All of this paints an unsettling picture: A leader interested in power and uninterested in constraints. One who’s willing to seize or hold power by undermining confidence in elections as he praises foreign leaders who’ve done so explicitly. A leader who has learned that his opponents can’t impose any limits and that his allies won’t endorse any.

In fact, his allies in the Republican Party appear to have reverted to the position they took toward his potential candidacy back in spring 2016: How bad could it be?

You’ll recall that Trump’s initial entrance into the presidential nominating contest that year was treated as a joke. Republican candidates and officials disparaged him and used him to score points with the presumed base of primary voters. But in short order it became clear that Trump had a far better appeal to that base than did more-established candidates. Party leaders began to scramble, but without Republicans coalescing around one alternative — in part out of the assumption that Trump would necessarily collapse, as had so many insurgents in prior campaigns — Trump quickly rolled up important victories in a system meant to short-circuit drawn-out nominating fights. So the party changed, with many apparently assuming that they would be able to direct him as they saw fit. (Many preferred Trump to Sen. Ted Cruz specifically because of this perceived malleability.)

And once elected, Trump largely did follow the lead of established Republicans. They proposed and signed a tax bill; he signed it. They put forward judges; he nominated them. He had his fights online and Republicans had to occasionally tell reporters they hadn’t seen his tweets, but all in all, the GOP exited the Trump era in relatively healthy shape. The party gained seats in the House in 2020 and only barely lost control of the Senate. Yes, Trump attacked the foundations of the American experiment, but, eh. Things happen. While Trump’s instrumental role in the events that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 put Republican lawmakers at direct physical risk, his ability to command attention and loyalty made even that water pass quickly under the bridge.

Trump now occupies a space with the party not much different from when he was president. He has broad support and leads in polling for the Republican nomination in 2024. Even his most vocal critics generally say that they would support him if he got the nomination in 2024. On Monday morning, former attorney general William P. Barr told NBC News that he’d vote for Trump against a Democrat in two years — given that the Democratic agenda is “the greatest threat to the country.”

Barr is a good example of the phenomenon, in fact. In an interview with NPR, he waved away the riot at the Capitol (it simply “got out of control”) and shrugs at Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in 2019. He says that he finds Trump’s “affinity” for authoritarians perplexing, but this is still apparently better than his perception of the threat posed by the political left.

He’d rather someone else get the nomination, but, if it’s Trump, maybe it won’t be so bad?

One of the more remarkable findings of the past year is that for all of the obvious attacks on democracy by Trump, it’s his party and not Democrats who are more likely to see democracy as imperiled. That’s because Trump is attacking the legitimacy of elections; Republicans often believe him. And for Republican legislators and officials, it’s easier to be carried by the tide than to swim against it. I mean, if you are a red-state Republican, Trump’s presidency actually did work out relatively well. The party was under attack after Jan. 6, but that’s faded. Trump is seen as just another president, albeit a polarizing one and one with an uncommon appeal to regular voters.