It’s merely the latest in a series of such Russian POW videos that have been disseminated far and wide over the past two weeks, as most of the world unites behind Ukraine. And it’s kibble for the social media crowd, in that it confirms their prior beliefs — and indeed, confirms much of what we know objectively about Russian misinformation — in a compelling and seemingly heartfelt appeal.

It’s also something you should be extremely cautious about, because human rights groups say it violates international law.

The Geneva Conventions have extensive rules for prisoners of war, and among them is a prohibition on turning them into subjects of “public curiosity,”

“Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity,” the document states.

As such videos have circulated, plenty of critics have urged people to cease sharing them. The International Committee of the Red Cross has said that sharing such videos of POWs very much falls under the Geneva Conventions’ prohibition. The ICRC and other human rights groups have reiterated this repeatedly in recent days. They note that, in cases like the 10-minute soliloquy, it’s nearly impossible to conclude with certainty whether the sentiments are genuine or might have involved some type of coercion — either explicit or implicit.

Some people have defended the dissemination of POW videos for a variety of reasons. Ukraine says some of the videos are necessary to document Russia’s alleged war crimes. Plenty of other viewers responded to the 10-minute video by arguing that the statements appear genuine and uncoerced — even that it seems unlikely the man is speaking anything but the truth, because they “doubt anyone could be that good of an actor.”

One British member of Parliament wrote Sunday that the man’s statement was “clearly made willingly and with touching sincerity.” He added, “I hope it is widely heard.”

But human rights groups have said that this blanket rule should apply even in cases in which the video is compelling or seems sincere.

“Although it may seem in some videos that POWs are free to speak as they wish, they are held captive by another military force, and it’s almost impossible to judge from one video the conditions they face,” said Andrew Stroehlein, an official at Human Rights Watch.

Also, this prohibition protects families of soldiers back in their home country who may face retaliation if it is known that their family members have been captured. — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 3, 2022

Stroehlein added: “The international obligation is upon states to uphold these standards, of course, but media outlets and even individuals have a part to play. ... So, please, think before you tweet.”

The ICRC added last week that prisoners “must be treated with dignity, and not exposed to public curiosity — like circulating images on social media.”

Prisoners of war and detainees.



The law states they must be protected. This includes from acts of violence, intimidation, and ill-treatment.



They also must be treated with dignity, and not exposed to public curiosity – like circulating images on social media. — ICRC (@ICRC) March 4, 2022

Rachel E. VanLandingham, a war crimes expert at Southwestern Law School, pointed to Article 7 of the Geneva Conventions, which states that prisoners of war “may in no circumstances renounce in part or in entirety the rights secured to them by the present Convention.”

“... The nonrenunciation principle says prisoners can’t give up their rights, seemingly denying them autonomy, because the Convention recognizes the coercive nature of captivity,” VanLandingham said.

She said it was important to emphasize, though, that the videos don’t constitute war crimes but are instead technical violations. And she said it’s important not to compare them to graver violations.

“While adherence to all is to be encouraged, most importantly those whose violations are grave breaches, I believe Ukraine can be forgiven for this,” she said, “though I do fear for the prisoners’ families, and I hope the Russian prisoners are being warned of the potential negative consequences for their families of their words before they speak.”

Such videos are part of an extensive campaign by Ukraine to win on the all-important information battlefield. It has paraded prisoners of war in front of press cameras. It has posted videos of captured and even killed Russian soldiers in the service of reinforcing the brutality of the war and undermining the Kremlin.

As The Post’s Drew Harwell wrote last week:

While not unprecedented — North Vietnam shared photos and film of imprisoned U.S. service members, including the late Sen. John McCain, in hopes of inflaming antiwar sentiment in the United States — the Ukrainian effort, thanks to the Internet, is playing to an audience rarely available in the annals of war. Anyone can scroll through hundreds of faces of people the government says were killed just hours earlier or who remain captive, their darkest moments immortalized in video for the world to watch. And because it’s on Telegram, viewers can get a notification and react, with emoji, any time a new video is added. Ukrainian officials have argued that the chilling images will alert Russians to a devastating war effort the Kremlin has sought to conceal. In videos they’ve shared of the phone calls they’ve allowed prisoners to make to their families, Ukrainians can be heard urging the soldiers to ask their parents to rally against Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the bloodshed. But the tactic also could be interpreted as a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which say governments must “at all times” protect prisoners of war from “insults and public curiosity.”

There is a sense in such times to believe that all bets are off — especially with Russia engaging in what the West is increasingly likening to war crimes. But human rights groups also caution that these types of justifications could ultimately harm the effort to hold Russia accountable for its conduct. And if anything should give people pause in participating in spreading those videos, perhaps that would be it.

