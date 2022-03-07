The result is a three-page letter, obtained by Axios, in which Barr is recast by Trump as a hobbled opponent, someone unwilling to address the various invented tragedies that pestered the president. It’s a document offered in response to questions from the network that’s transparent in its dishonesty but also one that collects a number of Trump’s favorite false claims in one place.

Given that, it’s an opportunity to similarly collect the rebuttals to and explanations for his claims in one place. Consider this an incomplete crib sheet for a set of untrue assertions that will emerge over and over as Trump progresses toward a likely presidential bid in 2024.

Here are claims made by Trump, shown in italics — and the reality.

Disparaging Barr

“Bill Barr was not one of my better picks. … When the Radical Left Democrats threatened to hold him in contempt and even worse, to Impeach him, he became virtually worthless for Law and Order and Election Integrity. … The man making statements in this fake book, or in the interview with NBC News, is not the same man who asked for the job of Attorney General or wrote his glowing Letter of Resignation.”

Trump’s pattern of hiring people, firing them and then insulting them as incompetent is by now legendary. The guy who insisted he would only hire the “best people” — trying to parlay his “The Apprentice” reputation into proof of his leadership skills in general — was undercut both by his administration and his later disparagements.

He does the same thing here, claiming that Barr was a bad hire, slow and inept. But he also tries to blame that on his own political opponents. It wasn’t that he made a bad hire, really, but that Barr was broken “like a trainer breaks a horse.”

Trump blames tepid discussions about impeaching Barr (discussions that never went anywhere) as the trigger for Barr’s recalcitrance. But Barr demonstrated exactly the sort of boldness/acquiescence Trump wanted even after those discussions. In September 2020, for example, he infamously backed up Trump’s claims about the risk of rampant fraud from mail-in ballots. In mid-October, he made U.S. Attorney John Durham special counsel to investigate the origins of the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr was — and, as made clear in an interview with NPR published Monday, is — an ally of Trump’s political worldview and the power of the presidency.

Because he now points out that there was no evidence of rampant fraud, though, means he gets pushed into the “enemies of Trump” category. Before we get to that, let’s quickly dispatch with Trump’s version of Barr’s ouster.

The firing of Barr

“I never said ‘You must hate Trump,’ rather, I said ‘If you didn’t see corruption in the Election, of which so much has already been revealed (and massive amounts up until this date), than you are not capable of being Attorney General. You don’t have the energy or backbone to stand up to the Radical Left. Please give me your Letter of Resignation.’ ”

Sure.

The claims of fraud

“When he stated that there was no fraud in the Election, it was a virtual joke to anyone that knew what had actually gone on, in particular, within in the Swing States. … Enclosed is yesterday’s Wisconsin Report talking of widespread corruption. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and many other states are even now studying the disgraceful events that took place.”

The Wisconsin report mentioned by Trump here refers to a document assembled by a former member of that state’s (elected) Supreme Court. The report was presented to the state legislature last week with its lead author, Michael Gableman, stating that perhaps the state should consider decertifying the 2020 election results — a request that makes no sense as a proposition, that would not change the results of the election nationally even if it could be done and for which his report offered no evidence of necessity.

I wrote about the report last week. It centers on two main claims: that there was an effort to increase turnout for the election and that some nursing homes had unusually high turnout. The latter claim, and anecdotes of residents with cognitive problems voting, should be investigated further, but amount to at most a modest number of votes. The former claim is simply sour grapes: Getting legal voters to vote is not a reason to overturn how they voted.

But notice how Trump gives the game away here. The state of Arizona, he says, is investigating the “disgraceful events” of the election. Has he forgotten that a team of sympathizers spent months and millions investigating the election in Maricopa County and ended up with nothing more than an index of “this looks fishy” statements? (Statements later explained by the county, mind you.) Trump and his allies have spent more than a year trying to prove that rampant fraud happened and they are neither any closer to doing so or any closer to admitting that it didn’t.

The joke here is not on Barr.

The case of William McSwain

“William McSwain, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, stated that Barr did not allow him to look into the many corrupt things that happened in Philadelphia.”

The Post’s Aaron Blake looked at this letter when it came out — as McSwain was gearing up to run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Pennsylvania, and seeking Trump’s endorsement for the effort. The letter was explicitly seeking an audience with Trump to that end.

More importantly, there’s been no evidence that has emerged suggesting that “many corrupt things” happened in Pennsylvania, despite the months-long effort to find such things. In fact, Trump did better in Philadelphia in 2020 than he had in 2016, a pattern that held in a number of large cities.

Trump’s claims of being “spied on”

“As everyone now knows, my campaign was SPIED on, and Bill Barr did nothing about it. … It is now a fact that my campaign was spied on. This is treason that has now been confirmed by John Durham. Barr was unwilling, or unable, to act in a timely fashion on this and other important matters.”

There are three components to Trump’s claims of spying.

The first was his claim from March 2017 about Trump Tower having been wiretapped, a baseless claim that was reworked by his allies into an assertion about intelligence officials identifying a Trump adviser as having spoken with the Russian ambassador.

The second is the series of investigations into members of Trump’s campaign team with obvious ties to Russia, including Carter Page, the adviser who was already on the FBI’s radar screen before 2016 and who traveled to Moscow in July of that year. The government eventually obtained a warrant to surveil him, after he’d left Trump’s campaign. (Why the feds wouldn’t have gotten a warrant to surveil Trump attorney Michael Cohen, also mentioned in those reports and at the time still close to Trump, remains unanswered — because the answers all make clear that the target was Page, not Trump.)

The third is the one probably spurring Trump’s comment here: that Durham identified a third-party effort to trace communications between Trump and Russia. This was the most exciting thing to happen in conservative media last month, this idea that the campaign of Hillary Clinton had spied on Trump while he was in the White House — except that it wasn’t true, as Durham later made clear. What was true was that researchers had identified odd communications between a server associated with Trump’s campaign and a bank in Russia, a discovery that was given to law enforcement and quickly determined to be insignificant. There was also research suggesting unusual activity involving Russian-made phones near the White House, using data provided by the Barack Obama White House to track Russian infiltration efforts.

What Trump and his allies have been trying to do for some time is prove that the Russia investigation was somehow initiated by Clinton’s campaign, so the Durham announcement was pasted together to fit that demand. The same thing happened with the Page surveillance warrant previously; that it relied in part on a dossier of reports created at the behest of a law firm working for Clinton became the scaffolding on which a variety of theories were placed.

But the Russia investigation is simpler than Trump’s team makes it out to be. A number of people had ties to Russia or were receiving information from Russian actors at a time when Russia was actively seeking to help Trump win the presidency. Counterintelligence officials were investigating that. The investigations turned up a number of dubious actions.

Was the Trump campaign spied on? Federal officials investigated people with links to Russia and a law firm working for his opponent lifted up research suggesting an apparent tie between Trump’s company and a Russian bank. Describe that as you will.

The 2020 election

“John Durham has found explosive evidence about how unfairly I was treated as President during the 2016 election and, unrelated except for the people doing it, the 2020 election. … As it turned out, they spied in 2016 and if possible, did far worse than that in 2020 — they RIGGED the Election. (See Time Magazine cover story)”

Of course, Trump has tried to link the Durham allegations that arose last month with his current obsession, his 2020 election loss. It makes no sense even in the articulation above; he showed explosive evidence of how Trump was treated in 2016 that showed how he was treated in 2020 but unrelatedly?

The important thing here is that mention of the Time magazine article. In a deeply unfortunate effort to increase the saliency of a story about a bipartisan effort to backstop the 2020 election effort, Time chose to describe an agreement by business, labor and nonprofit groups as a “conspiracy” that “in a way” proved Trump right about the existence of “an orchestrated effort to anoint the winner.”

The winner they sought to anoint was the candidate who received more votes — and whose win was under threat from a coordinated effort by Trump and his administration. (Including Barr, as it would have seemed on Election Day.) It was like describing a neighborhood watch effort as a nefarious conspiracy.

This phrasing of the election as being “rigged” is itself an effort to transform Trump’s obviously false assertions about fraud into something palatable for more reality-adjacent Republicans. It’s what Gableman’s report was about: Democrats cheated by making it easier to vote.

Reframing Jan. 6

Trump does two things here, both misleading or dishonest.

“I was President of the United States and was asked to make a speech on January 6. I went to the site, made my speech, and returned to the White House.”

The idea that Trump was just a passive participant in the day’s events is ludicrous. Just happened to be a rally outside the White House that day! He just popped out and gave a speech! No big deal!

Except that he called for people to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild.” He repeatedly made false claims about the election being stolen, stoking the anger of his base. He and his team helped orchestrate the day’s events. He encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol and told them he’d go with them.

In defense of the idea that he was not to blame for the riot at the Capitol, he cited his tweet “asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” This came at 3:13 p.m., well after the Capitol had been breached.

“I strongly suggested that 10,000 troops or our National Guard be brought to D.C., the Capitol, and Capitol building three days before January 6. Others in attendance at that meeting estimate the number was between 10,000 and 20,000 troops. … If they had taken my offer, there would have been no 'January 6′ as we know it.”

This is not true. It is, instead, an example of how Trump at times builds offhand or incomplete comments into something other than what they were.

Barr being unwilling to target Trump’s opponents

“ANTIFA, BLM, and so many others have gotten away with, literally, murder, where others have been, in many cases, persecuted. … Despite the many crimes committed by the Biden family, I did not push Barr to go after them. While the things done were legendarily corrupt, I thought it would be inappropriate for me to get personally involved.”

The first part is a relatively recent addition to Trump’s repertoire: The arrest and incarceration of those who participated in illegal acts on his behalf show an uneven application of justice, since, he suggests, those who were involved in violent acts during summer 2020 went unpunished.

They didn’t, of course. He is simply parlaying his long-standing exaggeration of what happened that summer as a way to suggest that numerous people got away with violence. But far more people were arrested for those acts than have been for the riot at the Capitol, the situation that most often triggers Trump’s “persecution” comments. Just last week, for example, a woman was sentenced to five years in prison for setting fire to police cars.

But Trump is not simply criticizing the justice system here. He’s suggesting that those who’d fought on his behalf in his campaign or to overturn the election results Jan. 6 are being unfairly targeted by his political opponents. To rationalize if not celebrate those actors.

Then there’s the other thing at play here. Trump and his allies believe their own hype. Conservative media has been awash with unfounded or unproven claims about President Biden and his son Hunter for years and have come to accept that the Bidens did something nefarious as surely as they’ve come to accept that the Russia probe was unfounded. So the idea that Biden wouldn’t be investigated is seen as an abdication, instead of evidence that their assumptions are wrong. (Hunter Biden, of course, remains under investigation, as he was while Barr was attorney general.)

As for Trump’s claim that he would not get personally involved in an effort to investigate the Bidens, one might ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if that’s a likely assertion.