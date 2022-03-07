A number of Republican lawmakers also have been giving Biden small doses of praise for how he’s handled sanctions, at least since the invasion began. Yet there are some Republicans trying to tease apart a relatively small aspect of Biden’s response — the United States’ reliance on Russian oil — to see if he could be politically vulnerable there.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there’s broad support for the president in what he’s doing now,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week in a news conference. “Our biggest complaint is, what took him so long?”

Advertisement

“The President has successfully brought together our friends and allies to coordinate a unified and powerful response to Putin’s actions,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said in a statement after Biden’s State of the Union.

“Yes,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), the top Republican on the House’s foreign affairs committee, when asked on CNN on Sunday if he agrees with Romney that Biden has successfully united allies against Russia, adding: “I have been critical, as you know, of this administration. But I would have to say, I would credit also all the NATO countries, not just one man.”

Story continues below advertisement

As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake notes, that bipartisan sentiment is reflected in the polls, which show that a large majority of Americans support getting tough on Russia — even if it means paying higher energy prices — and agree with Biden that there’s a red line on sending U.S. troops to fight Russians.

Advertisement

The bipartisan reaction to how Biden is handling this is all the more remarkable given fretting by Democrats before the invasion began that this tricky geopolitical crisis could make him even more vulnerable to Republican attacks.

All this comes in stark contrast to right-wing media, who alongside former president Donald Trump have accused Biden of being “weak” without offering much in the way of specifics.

Story continues below advertisement

If there’s one area where Republicans hope Biden has a weak spot on Ukraine, it’s on energy. A group aligned with former vice president Mike Pence, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, started running ads Monday attacking Biden for not ramping up oil and gas production back home, Axios reports. The ad will air against 16 House Democrats fighting for reelection, trying to tie them and Biden to inadvertently funding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists and stopped America’s Keystone Pipeline and dramatically increased Americans’ dependent,” the ad says. (The Keystone Pipeline, which would have piped Canadian oil into the United States, would not have made up the difference of Russian oil, experts say.)

Congressional Republicans trying to win back the majority in November use a tangentially related attack: They say if Biden hadn’t been so focused on reducing domestic production to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, then Americans wouldn’t be paying so much, and wouldn’t be in a position to be dependent on other countries for their energy needs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Democrats put their radical environmental agenda first, no matter the cost to American families or our national security,” Congressional Leadership Fund press secretary Cally Perkins said in a statement

Advertisement

“[I]t makes no sense whatsoever to continue to buy oil from Russia that they use to fund this war and this murderous campaign that they’re undertaking,” Rubio said Sunday on CNN, without explicitly criticizing the Biden administration.

After pressure from Congress (Pelosi wants to ban Russian oil), the Biden administration is considering doing just that — even though oil prices reached a 13-year high Monday just over concerns that the world will stop buying Russian oil.

Story continues below advertisement

It would be a powerfully symbolic action; a U.S. president hit in polling by inflation and rising gas prices willing to cut off a major nation’s oil supply. It might not have a tangible impact, though, both on Russia’s energy economy and U.S. prices.

As of 2021, Russia was the United States’ third-largest oil supplier, behind only Canada and Mexico, but it still doesn’t supply a huge chunk of the country’s international oil supply.

Advertisement

“If I’m being honest, it probably doesn’t have a big impact,” Nikos Tsafos, an energy expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Post’s Early 202.

It’s still early, but an NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist survey a week into the fighting in Ukraine found Biden’s approval rating jumping, with approval of his handling of Ukraine at 52 percent.