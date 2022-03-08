Just for the sake of convenience, we’ll call you “Tucker C.” No, wait, that’s too close to a real host. We’ll call you “T. Carlson.”

Now let’s imagine that your contrarianism and overt affection for far-right authoritarianism as manifested in Hungary and Russia leads you to repeatedly rationalize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps you said things like this before he invaded:

“Vladimir Putin does not want Belgium. He just wants to keep his western borders secure. That’s why he doesn’t want Ukraine to join [the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)], and that makes sense.”

And things like this after:

“Vladimir Putin just invaded Ukraine because he didn’t want Ukraine to join NATO. Putin certainly had other motives as well. People always do have multiple motives, but that’s the main reason Russia invaded. The Russians don’t want American missiles on their border. They don’t want a hostile government next door.”

Such comments would be ill-advised, T. Carlson. For, as you probably should know, given your lofty status in the information ecosystem, Russia is already bordered by NATO countries and, should it be deemed necessary, the United States can already put missiles on Russia’s border.

To avoid a scenario in which you, our hypothetical cable-news host, might say such a thing, let’s quickly review the member nations of NATO and their orientation relative to Russia.

Here’s a map of the northern hemisphere, looking down at the North Pole. At the top, an upside-down United States atop Canada. At bottom, Europe and Asia. NATO member countries are indicated in shades of purple and green, with purple countries having been members of the alliance for longer.

You can see that I’ve also highlighted Russia (in dark gray) and Ukraine (outlined in black), given their salience to this discussion. And while Ukraine does share a lengthy border with Russia, there are several Baltic countries just to the north of Ukraine that share a border with Putin’s nation.

Let’s zoom in. Here’s the region at issue, showing the NATO member countries in green. Belarus is indicated with striping to indicate that, particularly in regard to the conflict with Ukraine, it currently serves as a vassal state to Russia.

To its north are Latvia and Estonia, both of which joined NATO in 2004 — nearly two decades ago. They are connected directly to larger NATO states to the west and represent precisely the sort of threat that you, T. Carlson, insist that Russia wants to avoid.

See that small dark-gray region surrounded entirely by NATO? That’s Kaliningrad Oblast, part of Russia but entirely cut off from the rest of the country’s main land mass. It’s a bit of a historical oddity, and it would be something of a cheap shot to point out that it, too, shares borders with NATO.

Story continues below advertisement

But here’s the real problem with your claim, T. Carlson. Putin’s clear goal is to seize Ukraine as it seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014. (That peninsula is visible at the southern end of Ukraine on the map above; were The Washington Post a Moscow-based publication, we’d have colored it dark gray in order not to annoy Putin.) If Russia subsumes Ukraine into Russia, as Putin has in the past indicated he would like to do, he’s going to have NATO at his western border anyway! If the goal is to maintain a buffer from larger NATO states, conquering Ukraine is a particularly stupid way to go about that. Particularly since NATO had long been wary of granting membership to Ukraine, despite constantly threatening to consider it.

I’ve also indicated Finland on the map because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred the Finns to consider seeking admission to NATO as a defensive measure. An unintended consequence but a perhaps foreseeable one: If Putin’s motive were simply to maintain buffers against NATO, he just made that less likely to his country’s northwest.

These are secondary discussions. My main goal here is to prevent you, my innocent (naive?) cable-news host reader, from making comments about the geographic positioning of NATO relative to Russia that are easily undercut by looking at a map. You should not say that Putin’s primary concern is not having NATO at his western border when NATO is already at his western border. You should not argue that Putin is rational in invading Ukraine to keep NATO at bay when his goal of annexing Ukraine would increase NATO’s presence at his border anyway.

Happily, the odds that you become a top-rate cable-news-show host are slim and, even if you did, the odds are low that the instinct to prove how smart you are by insisting being contrarian would lead you to patting Putin on the head. If this situation did befall you, though, I suspect I know what network you’d land on.