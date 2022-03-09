And, given the overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine, particularly after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s weekend video call with hundreds of members of Congress, senior lawmakers view this bit of funding as the first of many tranches of emergency money to come.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“God forbid the war drags on and Putin continues his attack. There will be additional needs in the future if that’s the case,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), a member of Democratic leadership and senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday.

“Let’s see how far this gets them,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said Wednesday after exiting an emergency meeting of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team.

The focus of that huddle was resolving a dispute over separate funding for additional pandemic relief, the last hitch in winning support to approve what is otherwise a massive $1.5 trillion piece of legislation that will provide annual funding levels for every federal agency.

Story continues below advertisement

While those perennial fights continue to be laced with partisan venom, lawmakers in both parties have pledged an unusual level of unity in the wake of the Russian invasion. This sets up what could become a long march of congressionally approved funds to battle against President Vladimir Putin’s latest act of aggression.

Advertisement

The question is a matter of when, not if, Congress has to go back to the well to provide more funding and, largely depending on Zelensky and his government’s fate, whether this exercise becomes a semi-regular round of war funding similar to how the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were funded — or, possibly, whether it becomes more of a secretly financed effort akin to how Congress propped up the mujahideen resistance against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan during the 1980s.

For now, lawmakers plan to monitor what officials at the Pentagon and State Department say about the initial support, particularly on the transfer of weapons systems that Ukrainian forces have been using.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll also see how much of the lethality tools that they’re able to use,” said Aguilar, who serves on the House Appropriations defense subcommittee. “We’ve been getting reports on how many they’ve been able to use and whether that needs to be replenished.”

Advertisement

Sen. Todd C. Young of Indiana, an influential Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, suggested that the next steps might come when the administration “warms up” to some of the other proposals to send weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have resisted calls, from Republicans and Democrats, to send new military aircraft to allies such as Poland, which had offered to ship older Soviet-era jets to Ukraine to prop up its relatively weak air defenses.

Story continues below advertisement

To be sure, as long as U.S. forces remain at a distance and are not engaged in a “hot war,” no lawmaker is expecting this European front to turn into anything like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those wars cost about $2.2 trillion, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project, although the true impact could be trillions of dollars more when interest payments on the national debt are factored in.

Advertisement

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Congress shifted into a wartime footing and spent most of the next two years focused on funding the war and passing new laws to battle terrorists. Following the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the regular order of funding national security turned into an irregular approach that involved requests to supplement the already massive Pentagon budgets for funds dedicated solely to the two war fronts.

Story continues below advertisement

Known as “supplementals,” these aid requests sometimes were accompanied by emergency funds to deal with domestic natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and fires.

This semi-regular request for funds irritated Pelosi (D-Calif.) during her first stint as speaker, and eventually she started splitting those supplemental bills into two pieces — so Democrats could provide the overwhelming support for the domestic provisions and Republicans the overwhelming majority for the war funding.

If Congress were to wait for the normal funding process for federal agencies, the next batch of Ukraine aid would have to wait until the fall, at the earliest.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I imagine there’s going to be something that we have to do before that,” Aguilar said.

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, suggested the next round of aid will be dependent on the success of Zelensky’s forces at holding off the Russian military.

“Where’s Ukraine going to be three weeks from now, four weeks from now?” Leahy asked, suggesting that Putin’s menacing decisions have created an unusual amount of unity in Congress to keep up the support.

“There will be strong support here for Ukraine,” Leahy said, adding, “Whenever needed, whenever needed.”

One scenario that could shift the nature of U.S. support would be the Russians routing Kyiv and essentially taking over most Ukrainian cities, sending Zelensky into exile or, if he is captured, leaving his allies to set up a shadow government in another friendly nation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That scenario would leave Congress to fund a different military effort, a longer-term resistance that involved some nontraditional military support. That’s how funds flowed to the Afghan rebels in the 1980s to battle the Soviet troops, famously captured in the movie “Charlie Wilson’s War,” in which one lawmaker used the CIA budget to ship up to $750 million a year to the rebels.

That operation ran for roughly a decade and largely in the dark. For now, everyone from liberal Democrats to far-right conservatives are going out of their way to publicly challenge Putin’s actions.

One lawmaker joked that, while the initial Ukraine aid doubled in less than two weeks, it would have tripled if Congress took another week or two to formally unveil the proposal.

Senior lawmakers hope this initial round of more than $13 billion will hold up for a while.