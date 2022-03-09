What did DePerno do to earn such plaudits from the former president? Simple. He relentlessly promoted false claims about the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

I first became aware of DePerno last spring, when I noticed this tweet.

The entire Michigan media has been huddled with far left wing progressives and gov’t fascists for 48 hours to come up with a response to our brief. The media will bow to their government masters today and all print a reply brief, disguised as a news story. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/vhVJP5BUv4 — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) April 11, 2021

What’s shown in those graphs are analyses from a guy named Douglas Frank, a former math teacher who believes he has figured out irrefutable proof of voter fraud across the state of Michigan. And across the state of Ohio, too, by the way, because the method he uses to generate those impressive-looking illustrations is simply a measure of standard voting patterns by age. His calculations demand that you marvel at how close patterns fit to an average of those patterns. It as though you took four of Michael Phelps’s freestyle times, averaged them and then told the world you’d figured out that Phelps was cheating: After all, he repeatedly had freestyle times that were suspiciously close to that average.

If you think this is ungenerous, I assure you it is not. It is, in fact, exactly what Frank’s analyses did. If there were “government fascists” scrambling to respond, they didn’t have to scramble for long.

Here I’d like to interject with an observation that has been increasingly galling to me. It’s been nearly 500 days since the 2020 election, and still, day after day, the best Trump and his allies can come up with is novel ways of implying that fraud might have occurred. There’s never any actual proof of fraud, just these constant sorts of “well, if you apply this formula to those numbers and look at subsection 9 of the precinct voting procedures you can see that there were 290,000 suspicious votes in Humdinger County.” It’s this constant barrage of aha we found something weird! that invariably leads not to and here are the criminals who committed the fraud but instead yeah, you’re completely misunderstanding that. Over and over, endlessly. It’s a masterpiece of procrastination, never getting to the main event because you’re so busy at the edges.

In part that’s because Trump cares more about the sense of fraud than any actual fraud itself. And quite naturally! There will never be any demonstrated scheme by which thousands of illegal votes were cast. They aren’t going to expose the giant vote-stealing cabal, since there isn’t one. So the fuel they rely on instead is these constant insinuations. It powers the engine as well as actual fraud, so they keep shoveling it into the fire.

Bringing us back to DePerno. I should actually have recognized his name as being the person driving one of the least-impressive fraud allegations of the 2020 cycle: the claim that votes were stolen in Michigan’s Antrim County.

I’ve written about this at length before, but a short summary is useful here. On Election Day, Antrim County voters cast ballots on electronic machines. The totals were added up and submitted to the state. The next morning, the administrator of elections in the county was tipped off that the numbers were weird: Joe Biden won reliably-Republican Antrim County? The county scrambled to address the problem, realizing that they’d failed to calibrate the vote-counting machine properly. After a false start, they reran the count and got an accurate tally.

This all happened in a day or two. Antrim’s small vote total was quickly corrected and had no effect on the state total, which, of course, had Biden winning.

Trump and his allies weren’t satisfied. They saw reports of the initial glitch — which spread far faster and more broadly than the rapid follow-up — as something to which they could readily attach doubt about electronic voting. So they did. Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani got directly involved in trying to get ahold of Antrim’s voting machines for examination by Trump’s team. Instead, the machines were eventually examined as part of a lawsuit … for which DePerno was the lead attorney.

Examining the machines led inexorably to an innuendo-filled report alleging all sorts of weirdness and to a higher profile for DePerno. A later examination by Republican legislators in the state eviscerated that report, writing that “compelling theories that sprang forth from the rumors surrounding Antrim County are diminished so significantly as for it to be a complete waste of time to consider them further.”

But DePerno kept going, tweeting repeatedly about the supposed fraud in a small county that Trump won. (Like marveling that high-turnout groups turned out a lot in the highest-turnout election in U.S. history.) He repeatedly insinuated that the “findings” in Antrim County raised questions about the vote in Michigan broadly. And then he announced that he would be running for attorney general.

DePerno had already demonstrated precisely the attribute Trump would most like to see in a candidate for the top law-enforcement job in the key swing state of Michigan: an absolute, unwavering loyalty to obviously untrue claims about the security of the election. Along with praising DePerno on Tuesday night, Trump also disparaged his possible opponent, state House Speaker Tom Leonard (R), who ran and lost in 2018.

“This guy was a man who did everything he could to stand in the way of election integrity,” Trump said of Leonard, presumably not making air quotes around “election integrity.” But this meant he wasn’t Trump’s guy.