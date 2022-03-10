And while Republicans were slow to distance themselves from it initially, it’s become something of a building stampede. The culmination: Donald Trump Jr. now says his father’s repeated praise and legitimization of authoritarians like Putin was merely playing these foreign leaders “like a fiddle.”

“He knew exactly how to play these guys,” the younger Trump insists.

It’s Guilfoyle’s birthday, so Junior got into the party supplies early. He claims that daddy only praised Putin and Kim because he was using psychological warfare on them: “He knew exactly how to play these guys, and he played them like a fiddle!” pic.twitter.com/4otuhtECKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022

Let’s quickly deal with the veracity of that claim before we move on. Certainly, there’s something to be said for strategic diplomacy. But to the extent that Trump’s actions legitimizing Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were a ruse, he was really committed to the bit. He even acted much the same way in private. Also, the benefit of a ruse like this generally requires not acknowledging it’s a ruse. Especially with the elder Trump aiming for the presidency again in 2024, perhaps it’s not a great idea to tell leaders who are likely to still be in power come 2025 — there’s not much turnover in leadership in China, North Korea and Russia — that Trump wasn’t really that into them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Which brings us to the why: Why suddenly give up the game (to the extent it was actually a game)? Because the game looks really, really poorly played right now.

To see how toxic Republicans think Trump’s praise of Putin was, have a look at what a trio of McC’s have said and done about it

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was asked about Trump’s comment last week and said, “What President Putin is is a ruthless thug who’s just invaded another sovereign country and killed thousands of innocent people. That’s what President Putin is.”

Asked the same question on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered an even more direct rebuke of Trump’s comments. McCarthy said: “I do not think anything’s savvy or genius about Putin. I think Putin is evil. He’s a dictator. And I think he’s murdering people right now.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s notable, in that McCarthy has made great pains toward better relations with Trump than his Senate counterpart, and he seems acutely aware of how much Trump could torpedo his bid for the speakership if Republicans retake Congress. Even Kevin McCarthy wasn’t really mincing words on this.

Finally — and perhaps most interestingly — came a new move from former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory (R), who is running for Senate. Rather than merely offer an opposing view about Putin’s “genius” and “savvy,” he’s actually making his opponent’s defense of Trump’s comments into an issue in his primary.

“As Ukrainians bled and died,” McCrory says in a new ad, “Congressman [Ted] Budd excused their killer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Budd’s comments were more nuanced than Trump’s. Budd called Putin “a very intelligent actor” who had “strategic reasons” for the invasion, which included a desire to “protect his southern flank.” But he also emphasized that Putin was “evil” — something Trump has taken significant care to avoid. McCrory, of course, connects none of this to Trump — which would be suicide in a GOP primary — but that’s the logical extension of it. And in fact, the comments McCrory isolates were made in the context of Budd defending Trump, who has endorsed him.

Advertisement

McCrory isn’t even the only Republican in the North Carolina primary who seems to regard this attempt to shoehorn nuance into views of Putin as corrosive; in a little-noticed tweet, fellow hopeful Rep. Mark Walker tweeted two days after Trump’s comments that the “the undertones of Putin praise is insane.” McCrory isn’t really in the Trump mold, but Walker had angled for Trump’s endorsement.

All of this comes on top of Trump and others gently walking back their increasingly problematic comments legitimizing Putin or suggesting Ukraine wasn’t anyone’s concern.

Story continues below advertisement

And the stampede has continued apace because views of Putin and Russia continue to deteriorate.

Yes, there are the polls showing Republicans going from being pretty okay with Putin after he tried to help Trump win the 2016 election (37 percent had a favorable view of him then) to agreeing with Democrats that Putin is a pariah. But even that might undersell things.

Advertisement

The same poll described above — from the Economic and YouGov — has in recent days dug a little deeper on views of Putin. The most striking numbers: Trump voters say by a 77 percent to 10 percent margin that Putin has engaged in war crimes in Ukraine. They also say 75-15 that he represents a “very serious threat” to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Both epitomize how much distaste there is across partisan lines for the guy who Trump suggested repeatedly wasn’t worth getting too bothered about — and with such statements inextricably conveyed legitimacy.

Of course, the defense of Trump’s comments is always going to be that he was talking strategy and formidability — not morality. He was merely pointing out that Putin knows what he’s doing and should be taken seriously! (Even as Trump almost always rather conspicuously declined to layer moral judgments on top of that.)

Advertisement

Well, even if you accept that significant narrowing of scope, Trump’s comments haven’t aged particularly well. The same poll shows just 40 percent of Republicans now regard Putin as a “very strong” leader, down from a 53 percent majority in January. In addition, fewer than half of Republicans think Russia — with its vastly superior military — is winning its war with Ukraine.