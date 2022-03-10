This defies both evidence and logic. In the days before its invasion, Russian-allied groups in eastern Ukraine contrived a series of purported reasons that served as a predicate for Russia declaring them independent — and then moving military forces into the regions. But, of course, the Russian military was already surrounding Ukraine with nearly 200,000 troops, stationing tanks and support vehicles at Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern borders. It’s like a gang surrounding one guy on the street and then announcing they have no choice but to attack him because one of them heard he was thinking of throwing the first punch.

Russia obviously attacked Ukraine, launching a first strike two weeks ago that targeted many of the country’s largest cities. It has tanks and soldiers permeating a large portion of the country — an unusual situation for a country acting defensively. Lavrov’s claim can be dismissed out of hand.

Immediately after making that assertion, though, he made another one: There were Pentagon-funded labs in Ukraine that “could be used” to make biological weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement alleging that labs in the country were trying to create a weaponized virus to spread into Russia via birds and animals. But, of course, the evidence of this activity was spirited away by American actors.

This claim is actually quite old, stretching back in some form to the Cold War itself. In 2018, Russia claimed that the United States was operating biolabs to conduct weapons research in the region. In April 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine released a statement addressing similar rumors.

“The U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development,” the statement said. “We also work with our Ukrainian partners to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats.”

The claim has already been addressed multiple times in recent weeks. What’s more, the idea that America would willfully release a viral pathogen at this moment without expecting blowback is, in the context of the coronavirus, particularly silly. And yet here is Lavrov, transitioning seamlessly from we didn’t invade Ukraine to the U.S. is probably helping to make biological weapons.

And here is a contingent of American voices, eager to gain attention and support online, siding with Russia’s position in the guise of offering run-of-the-mill skepticism.

On Wednesday night, Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin — who has gained attention in recent weeks for pushing back on network guests’ false claims — explained to host Sean Hannity the government’s explanation for the facilities. A clip of it was isolated by far-right media personality Jack Posobiec and shared with his audience. His complaint: Griffin was simply articulating the U.S. position uncritically.

Here is Jennifer Griffin laundering Victoria Nuland talking points on behalf of the Pentagon



She offers no proof to back up these claimspic.twitter.com/dgjf9vxjEX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 10, 2022

An immediate question should have come to mind here: Where’s the proof to back up Russia’s claims? If you’re sitting here just asking questions, shouldn’t you ask some questions about the people making the contested assertions in the first place? Isn’t it generally the task of those making an assertion to prove it, instead of demanding that the United States prove a negative?

What’s happening is that these claims are landing in an information economy that in multiple ways works to Russia’s advantage. There’s the political right’s skepticism of President Biden and his team and its interest in seeing Biden politically weakened. (That includes long-standing antipathy to Victoria Nuland, a State Department official in both the Obama and Biden administrations.) There’s the trust-no-expert philosophy that helped power Donald Trump’s outsider presidential bid and that has worsened the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That overlaps with the do-your-own-research spirit enabled by the Internet, in which people credulously cherry-pick information that reinforces their preferred narrative, establishes their intellectual independence or both. At times, those narratives are explicit baseless claims like QAnon — but for every debunking there is a community ready to reinforce and echo a claim. This all intertwines with the creation of a viable economy for misinformation in the guise of outside skepticism: subscription newsletters and patronage tools powered by social media pitches.

There has truly never been a better or more lucrative time to be a guy “just asking questions.”

For some subset of the country, there’s another motivation: political clout. Again, Trump’s presidency was largely powered by people who were inherently (and often justifiably!) distrustful of government. Trump leveraged and amplified that to build a strong base of political support. Now there are elected officials, particularly on the right, who seek to tread the same path. If voters want elected officials who pretend that the Russian government’s claims are as valid as the claims of the government for which those officials work, so be it.

There’s so much propaganda on both sides that I didn’t take the concern over Ukrainian biological labs seriously… until now. This is a serious admission, under oath, from a person who would know. https://t.co/XkOu4ky9Xz — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 9, 2022

Again, an immediate response should come to mind: The U.S. government has been dishonest in the past! We should be skeptical of its claims! And that is certainly true. It is also true that the government engages in covert activity that it would not want to reveal. No question about it.

But what we’re talking about here is something different. We’re not talking about an independent probe of government activity that has raised questions about what is happening in labs in Ukraine. We’re talking about a decades-long assertion from the Russian government that should be treated with far more skepticism from the outset than should claims from our own government. Our government does at least have some accountability mechanisms in place, through elections, criminal law and media scrutiny. Sergei Lavrov will face no sanction from the Russian people for misleading them. Quite the opposite.

At another point in Lavrov’s comments Thursday, he tried to rationalize Russia’s attack on a hospital in the city of Mariupol.

“Our delegation presented the facts that this maternity ward had been captured by Azov battalion a long time ago and other radicals,” Lavrov claimed through an interpreter. “All mothers, all pregnant ladies were taken out of that building, and this was the base of the Azov radicals.”

What about photos you might have seen of a pregnant woman being carried away on a stretcher (as on the front page of The Washington Post) or of a dazed pregnant woman walking through the rubble? Well, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has an answer for that: False flag! Crisis actor! Etc.

This, too, is why Russia’s ploy works so well in a subsection of the American information ecosystem. You can always inject doubt faster than reality can be affirmed. And that doubt is perfect fuel for those whose incomes, popularity and political strength are dependent on distancing themselves from officialdom or peacocking about their own savvy and ability to peer through the looking glass.

“Make your own conclusions about how the public opinion is being manipulated in the whole world,” Lavrov said Thursday.