American officials have criticized Poland’s proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets through the United States as risking escalation without significantly changing the situation in Ukraine, given that Ukraine’s air force is largely intact.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the White House, Sean Savett, on Thursday evening noted comments from the U.S. military commander in Europe and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

“We believe the most effective way to support the Ukrainian military in their fight against Russia is to provide increased amounts of anti-tank weapons and air defense systems, which is on-going with the international community,” the commander of U.S. European Command, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, said in a statement.

The GOP lawmakers’ letter increases pressure on the Biden administration to go further and underscores the party’s support for major actions against the Kremlin. The White House announced a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports this week with bipartisan support, and Congress advanced a multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine that would provide military and humanitarian support and help NATO allies.

“Supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom against the tyrannical, lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory is among the most urgent missions the West has faced in a generation,” begins the senators’ letter, which includes the signature of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We implore you to direct your Department of Defense to facilitate the transfer of aircraft, air defense systems, and other capabilities by and through our NATO partners immediately,” the senators wrote.

The Pentagon on Thursday ruled out sending its Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, with a senior U.S. defense official saying the system is unfamiliar to Ukrainians and would require U.S. troops on the ground.

The United States is wary of military aid that Russia could interpret as more direct involvement in the war; many nations have responded to Russia’s invasion with sanctions, but they have been unwilling to join Ukraine’s fight with a superpower.

Story continues below advertisement

Poland blindsided American leaders this week by saying it would give MiG-29 jets to the United States for use in the war. In a statement, Poland said it was ready to deploy the planes to an American military facility in Germany “immediately and free of charge.”

Advertisement

The United States quickly rejected the idea: “We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon’s Kirby said. He said such jets “departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

Vice President Harris on Thursday met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and sought to downplay the disagreement over the MiG-29 jets, saying the American relationship with Poland and NATO remains strong.

Thursday’s letter sharpens a contrast between Republican lawmakers’ statements on Ukraine and comments from former president Donald Trump, who called Putin’s actions in separatist regions of Ukraine “genius” while repeating the Russian president’s claims of sending a “peacekeeper” force.