Calling itself “DNC Members for Party Modernization,” the group is pushing for a greater share of the national party budget to be channeled directly to the states, more distributed regional representation in the party leadership teams, greater internal oversight of the party budget and other changes to the party’s governing rules like new restrictions on proxy voting.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This is us saying, ‘We are the DNC and we want the DNC to be more responsive to the states,'” said Nebraska Democratic Chairwoman Jane Kleeb, one of the organizers. “We have now been through several cycles kicking ourselves and saying we should have organized. So we are organizing ourselves.”

The effort tracks fissures among Democrats that have been endemic for decades, dating back most notably to former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s leadership of the party, when he focused after the 2004 election on investing in all state parties. The current DNC leadership has aimed much of its funding at select number of swing states that are likely to decide Senate control in 2022 and the 2024 presidential election. Several state parties in other parts of the country believe more local efforts have been left behind.

The organizers say their efforts are not meant to show a lack of support for President Biden or party chairman Jaime Harrison, a former chairman of the South Carolina State party.

The Democratic National Committee, in a statement, responded to the meeting by saying the current party leadership has significantly increased funding to state parties in recent years.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The DNC, led by Chair Harrison, has been more generous to state parties than any previous DNC in modern history,” the statement said. “The DNC announced $23 million in direct investments last year to support all 57 state parties and territories, including a first-of-its-kind Red State Fund to build targeted programs in traditionally Republican states. Our state parties remain one of several critical priorities to the DNC, and so is ensuring the voices of rank and file DNC members in our party and party leadership committees.”

Washington state chairwoman Tina Podlodowski, another organizer of the new group, said nearly 40 voting members showed up at the early morning meeting, which was not publicly announced beforehand. She said about 100 members have expressed interest in joining the effort, which was quietly pitched in a two-page organizing document circulated earlier this week.

“It’s making certain that we are funding and doing the organizing work in every race in every place around the country and that the DNC Is focused on those things to build a vibrant Democratic Party,” Podlodowski said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The party’s most recent effort to smooth internal criticism came after the 2016 election. Dubbed “The Unity and Reform Commission,” it was designed to heal divisions that remained after the contentious presidential primary between former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

That effort led to a number of changes to how the party functions that were meant to increase the power of rank and file Democratic voters, including an effort to minimize the use of caucuses in presidential nominations and a decision to remove party leaders from having a decisive say on the first ballot at nominating conventions. That effort also recommended the creation of an “Ombudsman Council” that would address any internal complaints at the national party.

The document circulated this week called for continuing that work and warned of moving backward. The document noted that the party lacks a functioning ombudsman process and raises alarms about the possibility of an effort to roll back the ban on party leaders casting a decisive vote on the first round of presidential nomination balloting.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A DNC spokesman said the national party had no disagreement over the important role of an ombudsman committee, and that it was still being formed with the party’s new elected membership.

One of the Friday meeting’s organizers, former Communications Workers of America president Larry Cohen, served as the vice chair of the Unity and Reform Commission, representing the efforts of many supporters of Sanders’s 2016 campaign. The chair of the commission, Jen O’Malley Dillon, became Biden’s campaign manager in 2020 and now serves as Biden’s deputy chief of staff, helping to oversee White House coordination with the DNC.

“The core of this is not about more money, it is about transparency, democracy and party building,” Cohen said about the new effort. “Voting rights inside the party and in primaries matter just as much as voting rights in a general election.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“DNC Members for Party Modernization” does not currently have enough members to establish a governing majority inside the party, though organizers plan to continue recruitment over the coming days. There are currently 453 voting members of the national party, including 75 at-large members appointed by the party chair and 200 members elected by the state parties, according to a party spokesman. The remainder are elected officials and other stakeholders.

But the group’s organizers still hope to be able to influence party conversations by operating as a distinct block, including during votes later this year that will set the 2024 presidential primary calendar and set DNC party rules at the nominating convention in 2024, Kleeb said.

A discussion over potentially removing Iowa from its traditional place as the first presidential nominating state was scheduled for Friday afternoon at a meeting of the Rules and Bylaws Committee.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Democratic strategists involved in the internal conversations have made clear that Iowa’s position as the first nominating state is at risk, a result of the state’s Republican drift in recent years, the logistical failures in 2020 of counting caucus ballots and the demographic makeup of the overwhelmingly White state. Rules and Bylaws leaders are expected to propose a 2024 calendar later this summer or fall, according to people familiar with the plans.

The organizers of the new group hope to continue to grow their ranks over the coming months.