“The United States is set to announce the move in tandem with the G-7 and the European Union … The effort marks a further escalation in the global strategy to impose maximum economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Today's edition: Theo sat down with the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to talk about Ukraine. But first, a dispatch from the House Democrats' retreat in Philadelphia from our colleague Marianna Sotomayor …

On the Hill

Maloney aims to reset Democrats' midterms strategy, win over wary voters

It's not that sunny in Philadelphia: Fresh off a chaotic effort to get a catch-all annual spending bill through the House that cost them $15 billion in coronavirus aid, Democrats here in Philadelphia spent Thursday trying to put aside those tensions and refocus on the mission at hand: uniting around a midterm strategy.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) presented a case about why the party’s chances of retaining control of the House are better than prognosticators think, pointing to a better-than-expected outcome from redistricting.

Even so, Maloney and other members acknowledged the party has a messaging problem with voters not giving them credit for the parts of President Biden’s agenda that have been enacted as they instead focus on issues like inflation.

“Our agenda is extremely popular. The question is if they agree with us,” Maloney told reporters. He added the fall’s elections could come down to whether voters “think we share their values, whether they think we’re preachy or whether we’re empathetic.”

The bitterness from this week’s intra-party fight over how to offset the cost of the pandemic aid was still lingering Thursday. Not only because the prospects for delivering that aid now seem bleak after it was stripped from the spending bill, but because the public dust-up fed into the narrative that the party is having trouble governing.

Many members privately noted Wednesday’s chaos overshadowed an opportunity to tout all the funding the bill included for a long list of party priorities and projects in their districts.

The job now, members said, is moving on and finding ways to win over wary voters.

“It isn't that we have to be able to get every single piece of our vision done. But we do need to show that we understand the pain that people are facing and we have to be able to show that we're working on it and we're trying to get it done,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said.

On the Hill

Rep. Michael McCaul: 'I'm astounded that Zelensky’s still alive'

Seven questions for … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas): We chatted with the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee after he returned from Poland this week about what's delaying a deal to send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, how he thinks former president Donald Trump would've handled Russian President Vladimir Putin and where he gives President Biden credit.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: You told CNN that you urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to give U.S. fighter jets to Poland, allowing the Polish government, in turn, to provide old Soviet fighters to Ukraine. Poland seems lukewarm about such an arrangement. The Polish president's office said on Sunday that “Poland won’t send its fighter jets to #Ukraine.” Why do you think the Poles are reluctant to strike a deal?

McCaul: Well, I think they would be happy to do it, but they need the assurance of force protection — that we're going to put more into Poland. I know we're putting more Patriot [missile] batteries. What they want is F-16s. [House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg] Meeks (D-N.Y.) and I sign off on all foreign military weapon sales, and we said we'd be happy to approve those to Poland if they would do this. They're right on the border of this conflict, and they're worried about provocation. They just want the assurance that NATO is going to fully defend them in the event that Putin makes a gross miscalculation.

The Early: Are the Poles simply seeking the F-16s? Or are they also looking for other commitments, such as more NATO troops?

McCaul: They want the F-16s. They would like to see more troops. They would like to see not 10,000 but 40,000.

The Early: Is the holdup on the Polish side, getting them to agree to it? Or is it on the Biden administration’s side?

McCaul: Well, we had a Zoom with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and he said that Poland was willing to do it, and that somebody else is holding it up. I know all this is being discussed at very high levels right now. I'm hopeful that they will move forward with this, but they have to get Poland assurances that we’ll give them more force protection.

[The Pentagon did not accept an offer from Poland made public shortly after this interview on Tuesday to transfer MiG-29 fighters to the United States so they could be sent to Ukraine — a decision McCaul criticized in a statement to The Early on Thursday afternoon. “Failing to support the transfer of the Polish MiGs out of fear of provoking Putin projects weakness,” he said.]

The Early: What discussions have you had about what the United States can do to avoid provoking Putin in a way that leads him to feel cornered and lash out?

McCaul: They'll tell you you want to wear him down enough where he'll come to the negotiating table. But we tried diplomacy. The administration — they tried. It failed. I don't know what the Ukrainians would be willing to give up at this point, now that [Putin has] crossed the line. I mean, would Zelensky be willing to give up the Donbas region? I don't think so. Not when I listen to him.

Story continues below advertisement

The Early: What's the most urgent step you’d like to see Biden take on Ukraine that he hasn't already?

McCaul: The air defenses. Getting these jets that they've asked for, getting the drones that we know would be effective and getting the surface-to-air missiles. To me, that's the most urgent thing right now. I'm astounded that Zelensky’s still alive, to be honest. And his days may be numbered.

The Early: Trump has argued that Russia never would have invaded Ukraine if he was still president. Do you think there's any merit to that argument?

McCaul: Condoleezza Rice always told me when she was secretary of state: You want everyone to like you, but not they're not all gonna like you. And if they don't, you want them to respect you. And if they don't respect you, you want them to fear you. I do think Trump had some of that fear factor. Because he was unpredictable. Dropping the 'mother of all bombs' on Afghanistan's a good example: Wow, where did that come from? I think [Russia] would have to try to figure out, what would this man do if I invade Ukraine or Taiwan? To that extent, I think he had more leverage than, say, Biden, who they view as a weaker president.

The Early: You and others have said you think Putin was surprised by the ferocity of the Ukrainian resistance and the severity of the sanctions. Do you think in that respect that Biden has, in some ways, proven unpredictable, too?

McCaul: I would give the president credit for efforts in unifying NATO, getting the sanctions approved by NATO and the G-7, and that vote at the United Nations [to condemn the Russian invasion]. That has certainly strengthened our hand. There's certain things I think we could have done to deter this in the first place. But it is what it is now, and we need to do everything we can to help the Ukrainian people.

Senate passes funding bill to avert shutdown, provide aid for Ukraine

The Senate approved a $1.5 trillion package on March 10 that includes $13.6 billion in emergency aid of Ukraine by a vote of 68 to 31. (The Washington Post)

New funding bill, who dis? “Congressional Democrats and Republicans took the final step Thursday night to approve roughly $14 billion in humanitarian, military and economic assistance to Ukraine, part of a sweeping spending package that funds the federal government and staves off a looming shutdown that would have occurred at the end of the week,” our colleague Tony Romm reports. “The overwhelmingly bipartisan Senate vote now sends the measure to Biden for his signature.”

“The package finally cements the fresh budgets Democrats have sought since former president Donald Trump left office and ends the string of spending patches that has kept federal agencies running on static funding levels since the new fiscal year kicked off in October,” since former presidentleft office and ends the string of spending patches that has kept federal agencies running on static funding levels since the new fiscal year kicked off in October,” Politico’s Burgess Everett and Jennifer Scholtes write

“Leaders in both parties have declared the legislation a win. Democrats boast of the almost 7 percent increase they secured for non-defense agencies, increasing that funding to $730 billion. Top Republicans tout the $782 billion they locked in for national defense, a 6 percent hike from current spending.”

But Democrats “could not accomplish everything they intended, including an attempt to provide $15 billion to combat the coronavirus,” Romm writes. “The money, which was meant to restock federal initiatives for testing, therapeutics and vaccines, fell out of the package after a last-minute political dispute over how to pay for it.”

BREAKING—The Senate passed the historic budget agreement.



We’re going to:

✅Give our troops a raise

✅Increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, Pell Grants

✅Reauthorize VAWA

✅Fund the Cancer Moonshot

✅Lower costs for Americans

✅Send aid to Ukraine

✅More — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 11, 2022

Bonus: “For the first time in a decade, the omnibus also includes funding for projects favored by individual lawmakers, or earmarks,” the Wall Street Journal’s Siobhan Hughes and Teresa Mettela report. “A Wall Street Journal review found that earmarks totaled some $9.7 billion for almost 5,000 projects.”

The Media

Weekend reeeads:

Viral

