The event, which will take place in Washington but not at the White House, is expected to draw Democrats focused on climate and environmental issues, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an event that has not been announced.

The White House and the Democratic National Committee declined to comment.

Most Democratic fundraising events have been held virtually because of the pandemic, but donors have been agitating to get more face time with the president especially as cases of the coronavirus decline. Biden and Vice President Harris attended the DNC’s in-person winter holiday party in December, though the event was not a fundraiser.

White House officials have said Biden will increase his political activity in the coming months as he works to help Democrats ahead of the midterms. This week, Biden spoke to Democratic House and Senate members at their respective retreats and delivered a speech to DNC members at their winter meeting in Washington.

“We need to bring some real determination, the same work ethic, the same enthusiasm,” Biden told DNC members on Thursday. “And if we do that, we’re going to keep the House and keep the Senate and add seats. And by the way, if we don’t do that — if we don’t do that, it’s going to be a sad, sad two years. Think about Republicans if they had control of the Congress these last two years.”

Harris is also expected to ramp up her political engagements. She called into a virtual DNC fundraiser earlier this month and spoke at the DNC meeting on Saturday.