Idaho’s current law allows for abortions until a fetus is viable outside the womb, around 22 to 24 weeks. Another six-week abortion ban in Idaho has been stalled since it was passed and signed by Little last spring, requiring a favorable court ruling on a similar law elsewhere in the country before it can take effect.
If signed by the governor, the new version of Idaho’s abortion ban could take effect as early as April, several months before the Supreme Court is expected to rule on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in a case that could overturn or significantly weaken Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.
While they wait for the Supreme Court ruling, Republican lawmakers in at least 12 states have introduced bills modeled after the Texas ban, which employs a highly unusual legal strategy: empowering private citizens to sue anyone who helps facilitate an abortion after the legal limit.