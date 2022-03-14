And members in both parties are already eagerly touting the money they are bringing home.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, put out a list of the earmarks she'd secured and said she was “proud to return millions in taxpayer dollars to our district.” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said he, too, was “proud” of the projects he championed. And retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), who's made a career out of showering Alabama with federal funds, declared himself “pleased” with his earmark haul.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Earmarks disappeared from the congressional landscape more than a decade ago after members of both parties derided them as emblematic of Washington's corruption and excess.

Former House Speaker John Boehner led the push to ban earmarks after Republicans recaptured the House in 2010. Former president Barack Obama endorsed the ban, ridiculing earmarks as a symbol of waste in the lean years after the financial crisis.

“We can’t afford Bridges to Nowhere like the one that was planned a few years back in Alaska,” Obama said at the time, citing an infamous earmark proposed in 2005 that “became a national symbol of congressional porkmania,” as The Post put it.

Story continues below advertisement

Now lawmakers have decided we can, in fact, afford such projects.

“Here's the truth: the earmark ban served only to shift Congress’ rightful power to the Executive Branch while denying needed funds to local organizations,” Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) tweeted on Thursday. “I proudly secured earmarks for AK in the FY22 omnibus!”

Advertisement

But not everyone is happy about it.

An amendment introduced by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to bar earmarks from the spending bill on Thursday evening won the support of 34 Republicans and one Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.).

Advocates of earmarks have argued that they allow members to address needs back home and are a small price to pay for giving lawmakers more incentive to work together in a polarized Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview on Friday, Braun acknowledged that earmarks make up a miniscule percentage of total federal spending, but said they were “disproportionately symbolic.”

“I don’t think it’s worth it,” he said. “And obviously we did just fine without ‘em for 11 years.”

Republicans split

The Republican divide over earmarks is indicative of broader disagreements over what the party should stand for as it heads into the midterms, Braun said.

Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, touched off the debate late last month when he announced an “11-point plan to rescue America,” which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) disavowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott voted for Braun’s amendment to ban earmarks on Thursday; McConnell did not.

“It needs to be clear what we are gonna be for,” Braun said. “I don’t think we can be the party of ‘no’ or ‘I’m not interested’ on most issues. And I think it’s got to be clear as well whether we’re a party of fiscal integrity or, you know, we’re gonna throw in with the Democrats.”

A hallelujah on K Street

There are no such divides on K Street, where helping clients secure earmarks was once a lucrative line of business.

“As earmarks proliferated 20 years ago, K Street turned securing them into a cottage industry,” our colleague Paul Kane reported in January. “Lobbying firms plucked away the top staff who handled earmarks for a specific lawmaker, turning them into lobbyists whose focus was getting clients, often from their former boss’s district, to create more and more of them.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Asked what the return of earmarks means for K Street, one lobbyist who has advised clients on winning them responded: “It means joy, rapture, hallelujah.” The lobbyist spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about K Street's views on the issue.

Still, things have changed since the heyday of earmarks lobbying.

New transparency requirements make clear which lawmakers requested which earmarks and require them to pledge they have no financial interest in the projects. And some Democrats have started asking whether proposed projects will aid impoverished areas or help reduce carbon emissions, according to the lobbyist.

More transparency

Those transparency also requirements make it easy to figure out which lawmakers requested projects that their colleagues have ridiculed.

Story continues below advertisement

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) tweeted out a video on Thursday evening singling out earmarks he found especially outrageous, including “$300,000 for a left-wing anti-gun group that thinks, and I’m quoting from their website, the Second Amendment has long been a tool for White supremacy.”

Advertisement

Seven of the eight earmarks he cited had been requested by Democrats, but one of them — which he described as “$10 million to tear down an abandoned hotel in Alaska” — was backed by a fellow Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Several Democrats who’d requested the earmarks that Daines bashed defended them as investments in their districts.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who secured funding for the Seattle-based Alliance for Gun Responsibility Foundation — which Daines described as a “left-wing anti-gun group” — wrote in a letter last year requesting the money that it “would be used to support efforts to reduce gun violence in the community by diverting offenses from the traditional court process, which focuses on punishment and labeling conduct, to a restorative justice approach that utilizes Peacemaking Circles.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And Rep. Katherine Clark, the No. 4 House Democrat, defended $280,000 she requested to retrofit a Waltham, Mass., parking lot to make it more environmentally friendly.

“If Republicans like Senator Daines don’t understand the value of health equity, gun prevention, climate readiness, and local community funding, well, that tells the American people all they need to know,” she said in a statement to The Early.

At the White House

Zelensky pushes Biden to ramp up sanctions, increase economic pressure on Russia

Zelensky's latest ask: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday asked President Biden to broaden America’s economic campaign against Russia, telling the U.S. president that more should be done to cut off Russia from international trade, according to two people familiar with the phone call," our colleague Jeff Stein reports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Biden said Friday that he would ask Congress to end normal trade relations with Russia , a move Zelensky backs. “But he also requested that Biden seek to close loopholes in the existing sanctions, significantly broaden the list of sanctioned Russian government officials and restrict Russia’s access to international waterways, the people familiar with the matter said.”

“Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have been adamant that Western allies move faster to punish Russia economically for its invasion, with Zelensky calling for an international trade embargo on all Russian goods and products. Ukraine also wants the United States to ban Russian ships from its ports and channels.”

Pressure from all sides: Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers wants the Biden administration to “increase military aid to Ukraine, including sending fighter jets and air defense systems that the administration rejected last week,” our colleague Amy B Wang reports.

From the right: Putin “and the Russians seem to be saying everything is escalatory. And yet they’re escalating every single day by coming into Ukraine with these weapons,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Portman argued that because Putin has already declared other forms of U.S. military aid escalatory, sending planes to Ukraine would not risk intensifying the conflict,” Wang writes.

From the left: Breaking with other Democrats, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told CNN’s Dana Bash that “she would still like to see the United States send fighter planes to Ukraine, even if they weren’t the specific MiG-29 jets discussed … She suggested that other effective weapons like drones and Javelins would also help Ukrainians in their fight.”

In the agencies

Merrick Garland's first year at the Justice Department defined by Trump investigation

Sophomore year, is that you? “Merrick Garland begins his second year as attorney general much the same way he launched his first – a quiet man at the center of political storms over democracy, the rule of law, and Donald Trump,” our colleagues Matt Zapotosky, David Nakamura and Devlin Barrett report.

“A former appeals court judge, Garland was picked to be America’s top prosecutor largely in the hopes that he would depoliticize the Justice Department and improve morale among law enforcement officers after years of debilitating public debates over how they investigated political cases.”

“A year in, the central test of Garland’s tenure remains the same: convince lawmakers and the public that his is an apolitical Justice Department at a time when their biggest issues are inherently political, including the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, a congressional investigation of Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results, and partisan battles over elections and civil rights.”

The Media

Viral

Jason Deruloooooo 🤸

"Saturday Night Live" cold open last night was on the White House's briefing on Ukraine to about 30 TikTok influencers: "I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened." https://t.co/ANiHgkdwj6 pic.twitter.com/AcxTaKPdCo — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2022