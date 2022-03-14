"Throughout 2021, we bore witness to the devastating impacts of the climate crisis, further illustrating why transformational action cannot wait," the 89 lawmakers wrote.

"Inaction now will mean irreversible consequences for our future generations," they added. "Given the widespread agreement in the U.S. Senate for House passed climate provisions, we have an opportunity to recommence negotiations with climate serving as a key starting point."

The letter was led by Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Nikema Williams (Ga.) and Sean Casten (Ill.). Bowman and Williams are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, while Casten is a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, illustrating the broad popularity of the climate provisions across the caucus.

In a statement, Bowman said the need to pass ambitious climate policy was made clear by a recent U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which found that humanity has a "brief and rapidly closing window" to avoid a hotter, deadlier future.

"As the latest IPCC report has reminded us, climate change will rapidly outpace our ability to adapt if we fail to shift away from oil and gas as soon as possible," Bowman said.

Casten said in a statement that “with a clean energy leader in the White House, science-affirming majorities in Congress, and a mandate from the American people to deliver on climate, we have a window for action and a moral obligation not to let it pass us by.”

Who signed: The lawmakers signing the letter included all Democratic members of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, 15 Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee, six committee chairs, 24 members of the New Democrat Coalition and 48 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Who didn't sign: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) declined to give the stamp of approval from leadership.

Asked for comment on the letter, a White House spokesman said the Biden administration has been staying in close touch with Congress on the climate provisions in the spending package, although he declined to provide details.

The spokesman also pointed to Biden's comments during his State of the Union address and when he announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil. On both occasions, the president said the administration's climate proposals would lower energy costs for American families.

The Manchin factor

The letter does not mention Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) by name. But it comes after the West Virginia centrist tanked negotiations over the Build Back Better Act, which includes a historic $555 billion investment in combating climate change and boosting clean energy.

About a month after the House passed the roughly $2 trillion measure, Manchin came out against the package, dooming its chances in the narrowly divided Senate.

Asked for comment, Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email to The Climate 202 that her boss "has said repeatedly there have been no ongoing conversations."

Asked for comment, Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email to The Climate 202 that her boss "has said repeatedly there have been no ongoing conversations."

Electric vehicle tax credits

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has described a package of tax credits for clean energy and electric vehicles as the "linchpin" of the climate provisions in the reconciliation bill.

On Friday, however, Manchin said he was hesitant to support the proliferation of electric cars because of their dependence on foreign supply chains.

"I'm very reluctant to go down the path of electric vehicles," Manchin said at CERAWeek, an energy industry conference in Houston. "I'm old enough to remember standing in line in 1974 trying to buy gas — I remember those days. I don't want to have to be standing in line waiting for a battery for my vehicle, because we're now dependent on a foreign supply chain — mostly China."

Asked for comment, Finance Committee spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl noted that the EV tax credits in the spending package would expire for EVs made outside the United States in 2027.

Wyden added in a statement that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has bolstered the case for passing the package to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"While our package of clean energy tax incentives is first and foremost a way to reduce drastically carbon emissions, it will also reduce energy costs and further lessen our reliance on foreign oil and gas, including from authoritarian regimes," Wyden said. "We need to move this package as soon as possible — opposition to it is now simply a commitment to be reliant on tyrants like Putin for decades to come.”

International climate

Here's what’s at risk in Chernobyl

Our colleagues Steven Mufson and Aaron Steckelberg explain to readers what nuclear risks remain in Chernobyl, the site of a 1986 radioactive explosion that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, as war rages around it today.

Last week, Russian forces damaged a high-voltage line that disconnected the site from the electricity grid. That's important because when the reactors shut down, more than 20,000 spent fuel rods with hot radioactive cores were placed in storage facilities that look like swimming pools. To circulate water and cool the rods, the pools need access to electricity from the grid.

Without electricity, Chernobyl turns to backup diesel generators, which Ukrainian regulators say last about 48 hours. But in this scenario, it’s possible for water in the pools to evaporate. That means the fuel rods could be exposed to air and catch fire — releasing radioactive material into the area.

Still, U.S. experts say that barring any further damage from the fighting, the spent rods could remain safely underwater for a long time since they’ve been cooling for decades and don’t run at such high temperatures anymore. Plus, it would take a long time for the water to evaporate enough to reveal the rods, allowing for either power to be restored or for the pools to be refilled.

Pressure points

Frustrated with utilities, some Californians are ditching the grid

More people in California are choosing to build homes that run entirely on solar panels and batteries as residents become increasingly frustrated by blackouts, wildfires and higher electricity rates, the New York Times’s Ivan Penn reports.

“It’s not just the doomsayers or the eco-hippies,” said Diane Vukovic, who has researched the laws and regulations about going off the grid for Primal Survivor, an organization that helps consumers with disaster preparedness. “People want to have that self-reliance. It’s become so much cheaper and easier that at this point, there’s very little reason not to do it if you have the means to make the investment now.”

Proponents argue that the lure of off-grid homes has grown because utilities have become less reliable and are not moving fast enough to address climate change. As natural disasters linked to global warming have increased, there have been more extended blackouts in California, Texas, Louisiana and other states.

Climate in the courts

D.C. Circuit says FERC must revise assessment of pipeline upgrade

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must revise its environmental assessment of updates to a Kinder Morgan subsidiary's natural gas pipeline in Massachusetts, a federal appeals court said on Friday, Reuters’s Barbara Grzincic reports.

In Food & Water Watch v. FERC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that FERC “failed to account for the reasonably foreseeable indirect effects of the project — specifically, the greenhouse-gas emissions attributable to burning the gas to be carried in the pipeline.”

The court’s ruling, however, does not require FERC to quantify the pipeline's climate effects by using the social cost of carbon. Chief Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote that this is because Food & Water Watch never suggested the social cost of carbon “or any other workable alternative” to FERC during the administrative review process.

At its meeting in February, FERC voted to approve new policy guidance that says the commission will now consider how pipelines and related natural gas projects affect climate change. FERC Chairman Richard Glick, a Democrat, has said the guidance would foster greater legal certainty for companies.

Extreme events

U.S. tsunami warning system needs major overhaul, report says

The United States’ tsunami system is in need of a major update, with issues involving antiquated technology, delayed alerts and poor communication to the public, according to a panel of tsunami experts, Diana Leonard reports for The Post.

The 32-page report calls on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve its tsunami warning program and its tsunami warning centers in Honolulu and Palmer, Alaska. The document states that there are “perceived gaps and inconsistencies throughout the tsunami forecast and warning process" and recommends an “overhaul” of certain practices.

On the Hill

On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing on the community toll of wildfires and the importance of forest resilience in mitigating wildfires. The House Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing to review the role of Department of Agriculture programs in addressing climate change. The House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing on the role of bioenergy research in the development of renewable fuels and chemicals.

Also on Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee will hold a markup to consider three bills, including legislation from Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) that would codify for the first time that federal agencies must consult with Indian tribes before taking actions that affect tribal lands.

On Thursday, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing to consider the nomination of Kathryn Huff to be the Energy Department’s assistant secretary of energy for nuclear.

