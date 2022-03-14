In the abstract, legislation that appears to be on the brink of enactment in Florida simply enforces the ability of parents to protect the lines they’ve drawn. Named “Parental Rights in Education,” the bill would, among others things, introduce new boundaries on classroom instruction in the state — specifically on matters related to what we generally describe with the umbrella term “sexuality.”

In doing so, however, it spurred a new iteration of an old complaint: Talking about gay people somehow necessarily means talking about gay sex.

Before going too far, it’s worth looking directly at the language included in the bill and narrowing down what I’m focused on here. As of writing, the bill reads:

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

It’s important to note that the language used to be different. In January, it stated that districts “may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” (Emphasis added since there’s obviously some difference between “encouraging discussion” and “instruction.”) The summary text that offers an overview of the bill’s intent, however, still includes language similar to the old phrasing: its goals include “prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner.”

The legislation also includes language that suggests that parents will need to be informed if their children raise certain issues with school staff or officials, a stipulation that many worry would require that school officials potentially out children to their parents. This article is not going to deal with that point of contention, however obviously important it is.

Reading the text focused on classroom instruction, you probably noticed several issues immediately.

First and more broadly, it simply replaces one group of parents’ preferences with another. There are, it’s safe to assume, a lot of parents in Florida who are unconcerned about the idea that their third-grade-and-younger kids might be aware that some couples are of the same sex and, in fact, think that acknowledging that is an important part of helping kids understand the world. Under the new law, the lines drawn by a different set of parents will be given primacy.

Of course, parents who teach their kids about the diverse ways in which families can be constructed can simply teach their kids that at home. But imagine if a group of parents successfully lobbied to keep kids in kindergarten from third grade from receiving any instruction about history that included discussions of guns. A different set of lines — but one that makes clear how the state’s not simply empowering parents.

The other obvious issue here is, in my mind, the more complicated one. Consider how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) spokesperson described the bill last week.

The bill that liberals inaccurately call “Don’t Say Gay” would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

The implication (as The Washington Post’s Monica Hesse explained) is that young people are learning about sexuality in school specifically to be receptive to sexual advances in the future. It’s a conflation of the bill broadly (including the section we’re focused on) with a discussion of sex. (Pushaw will be participating in a discussion of the bill Monday afternoon with a right-wing media personality who in October pleaded guilty of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.)

Here’s conservative commentator Erick Erickson, to make the point more clear.

I’ll never understand how it is conservatives are the “culture warriors” for thinking maybe we don’t need to teach kindergarteners about sex. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 12, 2022

Contra Erickson, the bill doesn’t say anything about “teaching about sex” — just about “instruction … on sexual orientation.” And that’s the point: Discussion of sex and discussion of sexual orientation are not the same.

There’s a well-known children’s book that, for a period 30 years ago, became infamous. It’s called “Heather Has Two Mommies.” It is, in the context of modern conversation, almost deliriously anodyne. There’s a girl named Heather. She has two mommies. She goes to school and she learns that most of the other kids have fathers. The whole class draws their families; she learns that some kids live with grandparents, or with fathers who have male partners or with both mothers and fathers. Then, at the end of the day, she goes home.

There is no discussion of “sex.” The word “lesbian” doesn’t appear. There is no discussion of sex organs. There is no explanation of how babies are made. It is simply a story about how some kids have different experiences, as you might have a story about a kid who uses a wheelchair. That’s something that only struck me after I had kids, in fact: the point of Sesame Street’s inclusion of a diverse array of characters, including those in wheelchairs, isn’t to be ostentatiously diverse. It’s to show kids like mine that there are other ways of being a kid, and that it’s normal.

And to send the same message to kids in wheelchairs or who have nontraditional families. In 1992, the publisher of “Heather Has Two Mommies” and a similar book, “Daddy’s Roommate,” wrote an essay for the New York Times.

“These books were written for children, and any discussion of them should begin by looking at the needs of a few children,” Sasha Alyson wrote. “Let’s start with Nicholas, a 5-year-old with two gay fathers. For a week after he got the book, Nicholas carried ‘Daddy’s Roommate’ everywhere. The book apparently made him feel included in a way the families he had seen on TV and in other books had not.”

That essay was probably a response, in part, to one written by a conservative activist named Richard Vigilante two weeks prior.

A curriculum proposed in New York City schools that would includes those books, Vigilante wrote, “instructs teachers to teach first graders, through books, games and other lessons, ‘to acknowledge the positive aspects of each type of household,’ including gay and lesbian parents. It is based on the vain hope that if we teach the nice children that homosexuality is O.K., the bullies will stop beating up gays in the schoolyard or on the streets.” He later added that “[g]ay bashing is not a right; it is a wrong and we should teach that” — a sentiment followed immediately with, “On the other hand …”

Time has shown that while gay people are still attacked for being gay, there is evidence that as acceptance of gay relationships has increased, such incidents have become less frequent. But physical assaults on gay people are only the most violent forms of attacks. I cannot speak to the experience of being gay, but I suspect that gay Americans face fewer acts of overt hostility now than they did in 1992.

What the legislation in Florida doesn’t make clear is what “instruction on sexual orientation” means. Does it mean that you can’t plan for a class discussion on Pride Month? That you can’t read “Heather Has Two Mommies?” We use the words “sexual orientation” to describe gay people, but the slippery slope is obvious. Is the state of Florida willing to argue that reading a book about a girl with two mothers is a discussion of “sexual orientation” but a book about a kid with a mother and a father isn’t?

This may seem obviously hyperbolic. But consider what happened in 1994 when the U.S. Senate proposed cutting funding for schools that “teach acceptance of homosexuality as a way of life.” The Times described advocacy from Sen. Robert Smith (R-N.H.):

“Senator Smith was prompted, an aide said, by concern over material that students were bringing home from school that he found graphic and disgusting. Mr. Smith took the material to the Senate floor today, telling colleagues that they could take a closer look at his desk.” Included in his display were a book about a lesbian couple entitled “Heather Has Two Mommies” and material used in AIDS education programs that graphically describes sexual acts and advocates the use of condoms.

In other words, it has historically been the case that the presumed barrier between “teaching kindergartners about sex” (in Erickson’s formulation) and recognizing the existence of people in same-sex relationships is considered porous by some. Perhaps Florida is fine with “Heather Has Two Mommies.” But then crosses the line? How do teachers decide? Or do they simply not risk the fight?